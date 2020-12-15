New non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products to allow patient communication and oral care is funded through launch

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a medical technology company focused on bringing non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products into the market, announced it raised Seed Funding to support product launch in 2021. Tony Lair, the former CEO of NeoMed (acquired by Avanos), led the investment round with participation from existing and new investors including Spring Bay Ventures and MedMountain Ventures (MMV). Tony Lair will join ReddyPort's Board of Directors.

Patients on non-invasive ventilation experience dry mouth, phlegm build-up, and the inability to speak and be clearly heard. These unmet needs continue to grow through COVID-19. Removing non-invasive ventilation masks can lead to airway and alveolar collapse1 and/or can create the potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers. Mask intolerance is also a major cause of overall NIV failure.2

"We believe patients will have improved NIV tolerance and clinician and patient satisfaction will increase," said Scott Bostick, chief executive officer of ReddyPort. "ReddyPort is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand to provide a better care experience for the high-risk and growing NIV patient population."

The novel ReddyPort™ Elbow design includes a proprietary self-sealing valve to provide access to the patient's mouth. The elbow, in combination with ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance products, allows cleaning and moisturizing of the patient's mouth without mask removal.

The ReddyPort™ Microphone is a patent-pending, single-patient-use system that helps patients to speak up, talk to their clinician, communicate with family, provide feedback on care, and share their needs.

Dr. Branden Rosenhan, MMV GP and a Board-Certified Critical Care MD commented, "A patient's inability to communicate to family and clinicians while wearing a mask can affect patient care, especially during a life-threatening illness."

The ReddyPort Elbow is FDA cleared as a single-patient-use device in the hospital environment and provides an interface for the application of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or bi-level therapy.

ReddyPort™ products promote NIV success and better care experiences for patients on NIV, providing solutions to improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable better workflows, and enhance the quality of care.

