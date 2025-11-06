New Non-Partisan Group Launches to Tackle Rising Healthcare Costs in Iowa

Iowans for Affordable Healthcare aims to lower costs, increase transparency, and ensure access to care for every Iowan

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With everyday expenses climbing across Iowa, a new organization named Iowans for Affordable Healthcare (IAAHC) is stepping up to address one of the biggest burdens facing families and small businesses: the rising cost of healthcare.

IAAHC serves as an independent, nonpartisan voice for Iowans being squeezed by skyrocketing costs, hidden fees, and limited access to care.

"Healthcare costs are outpacing what Iowa families and small businesses can afford," said Phil Jeneary, Executive Director of IAAHC, noting that 240,000 Iowans carry medical debt and 7.3% of Iowans skipped care because of cost, according to the 2025 state healthcare rankings by the Commonwealth Fund. The report also noted that Iowa dropped 10 spots in this latest ranking.

"Prices at the pharmacy counter keep climbing, hospital consolidations are driving up hidden fees, and health insurance premiums have risen 67% in recent years," Jeneary said. "A major reason is the growing number of unfunded state mandates that ultimately leave Iowans covering the costs. It's time to put Iowans first."

IAAHC's mission is simple: to make healthcare more affordable and transparent for every Iowan. The organization supports efforts to:

End hidden "facility fees" that inflate medical bills





Lower prescription drug costs





Oppose costly government mandates that drive up healthcare costs





Promote common-sense efficiencies like the Iowa law that addresses workforce shortages and expands rural access





Support the extension of premium tax credits to keep coverage affordable and prevent rate spikes for Iowa families

This upcoming legislative session, IAAHC will advocate at the Iowa Capitol for policies that lower costs and expand access to care in every corner of the state.

"Iowans deserve a healthcare system that is fair, transparent, and affordable," said Jeneary. "We're building a coalition to make that happen, and we invite every Iowan to join us in this fight."

About Iowans for Affordable Healthcare (IAAHC):

Iowans for Affordable Healthcare is a non-partisan organization dedicated to lowering healthcare costs, increasing transparency, and ensuring that every Iowan, regardless of income or location, has access to affordable, quality care.

Learn more at https://www.iaahc.com/

