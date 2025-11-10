New Non-Profit Launches First-Ever Public Database Documenting Executive Branch Attorneys' Conduct

GLOW - Government Lawyers Oversight Watchdog is creating a comprehensive resource intended to increase public access to information about how government lawyers have conducted themselves, to champion policies that strengthen government lawyers' ethics and professionalism, and to enhance public trust in their legal work.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of legal and technology professionals today announced the launch of GLOW - Government Lawyers Oversight Watchdog, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to holding government attorneys accountable to their fundamental duty to the public and the rule of law.

Along with the organization, GLOW is unveiling The Government Lawyers Database. Available at glowlaw.org, the database is a freely accessible public record of how government lawyers have conducted themselves while representing, or supporting, U.S. Executive branch legal positions. Based on the review of court documents and the judgment of GLOW's volunteers - lawyers, law professors, and law students working under their supervision - each profile will document behavior both bad and good, with links to underlying documents so that users can review the relevant information should they choose to. Though its work begins with the conduct of the current administration's lawyers, GLOW intends to continue to update and expand the database and, by working backwards and over time, include profiles documenting the conduct of attorneys who have worked in or for the Executive Branch in other administrations.

"The administration sets policy, but lawyers working for the government have a duty to ensure laws are applied fairly and justly on behalf of all Americans," said Omri Marian, GLOW's President and a Professor of Law at UC Irvine. "As it stands, however, there is no effective mechanism to hold government lawyers accountable when they fail to meet that duty. GLOW was created to help fill that gap."

A First-of-Its-Kind Resource.

The Government Lawyers Database allows users to search by lawyer's name, license number, or court dockets. Each profile provides background information on the lawyer such as role in the government and licensing jurisdictions and, when relevant, documents professional misconduct across seven categories: Legal or Other Professional Sanctions; Factually Inaccurate Statements; Judicial Criticism or Failure to Follow Court Orders; Frivolous Arguments; Prejudicial Extrajudicial Statements; Conflicts of Interest or Other Misuse of Position; and, Conduct Undermining the Integrity of the Legal Profession.

Importantly, the database also celebrates integrity. Government lawyers who demonstrated courageous adherence to the rule of law in the face of pressure from their superiors in the government, are recognized as "Defenders of the Rule of Law" — acknowledging those who refuse to make arguments unsupported by fact or law, and who may have paid a personal price for their courage.

Building Public Trust Through Transparency

"Lawyers must act with competence, diligence, and - above all - integrity," said Akiva Cohen, a GLOW Director and Partner at a New-York-based law firm. "This database creates a public record that will serve researchers, reporters, and state bar officials whose role is to maintain the integrity of the profession."

The database launches today with approximately 80 lawyer profiles. It will expand to about 2,000 profiles within two years, with the goal of including roughly 20,000 profiles within five years. Future phases will include expert commentary from specialists in legal ethics and professional responsibility.

Powered by Volunteers, Supported by Donors

GLOW's work is driven by dedicated volunteers, primarily lawyers and law students conducting legal research and writing. The organization expects its volunteer base to grow to several hundred within three years.

"We're building something that matters," said Noah Callaway, GLOW Director and founding partner at Apsis Labs, who leads GLOW's technical development. "This database will be a lasting resource for accountability and transparency in government legal work."

Join the Mission

GLOW invites the public to:

Visit the Government Lawyers Database at glowlaw.org .

at . Make a tax-deductible donation to support ongoing development, security, and expansion of this crucial public resource.

to support ongoing development, security, and expansion of this crucial public resource. Volunteer to help with legal research, writing, or web development to assist us in expanding the database.

to help with legal research, writing, or web development to assist us in expanding the database. Follow GLOW on LinkedIn and BlueSky for updates.

About GLOW

GLOW - Government Lawyers Oversight Watchdog is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in April 2025 to document professional conduct by government attorneys and promote commitment to the rule of law. Through The Government Lawyers Database, GLOW creates public accountability for lawyers serving in the U.S. Executive branch while celebrating those who demonstrate legal courage and integrity.

The affiliations of individuals noted in this release are for identification purposes only and do not represent the views or positions of their respective institutions.

For more information visit glowlaw.org .

You can make a tax deductible donation here:

https://donate.stripe.com/fZueVedjk2cC2K15PL24000

If you are interested in volunteering for glow, please complete our volunteer intake form .

