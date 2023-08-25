New Non-profit Program Teams Youth Basketball With Professional Skills Development

News provided by

Keich Basketball Legacy

25 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 25, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- A new non-profit program aimed at reshaping the landscape of basketball training and personal development has been launched by a husband and wife team of local business professionals, Larry Keich, Jr. and Katie Keich. Named Keich Basketball Legacy, the program will incorporate elite girls and boys basketball teams, athletic training, financial literacy education and professional development coaching into an integrated learning experience.

Continue Reading
Keich Family
Keich Family

As former high school athletes themselves, Larry Jr. and Katie understand the transformative power of sports and the challenges young athletes face on and off the court. Katie Keich, a Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate (2004) and DeSales University alum (2009) personally experienced the highs and lows of competitive sports. A series of injuries abruptly ended her high school basketball career, leaving her with questions about life beyond the game. Larry Jr. and Katie are now joining forces to create a non-profit social impact program that prepares young athletes for life beyond the court.

"We envision a program that not only nurtures basketball skills but also addresses the critical conversations often overlooked in sports, such as how to prepare young athletes for the journey beyond their playing days", stated Co-founder Larry Keich, Jr. "It will be a place where future leaders are cultivated both on the court and in life."

The Keich Basketball Legacy program will be based in a large, state-of-the art complex located in the Lehigh Valley. This unique complex will house the training and educational facilities where athletes ages from middle school through college will develop skills vital for future leaders, both on the court and in life. In addition to a full complement of athletic coaches and trainers, the program will engage local and regional business leaders and educators to equip participants with financial and business skills. Funding for the non-profit organization will be provided through partnerships with multiple national and regional corporate sponsors. Sponsors will be announced at a later date.

An inaugural basketball training event for athletes ages 9-13 is scheduled on Sunday, August 27 in Macungie, PA. Additional upcoming events and news will be announced on the organization's website and social media accounts. For additional information about Keich Basketball Legacy and details on sponsorship, visit www.keichlegacy.org, call 610-705-7999 or email [email protected]

Contact: Katie Keich
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 610-751-7097

SOURCE Keich Basketball Legacy

