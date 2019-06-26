New Nonpartisan Political Fundraising App to Revolutionize Fundraising and Voter Engagement

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytany, a groundbreaking new political fundraising platform, today announced its official launch in advance of the first Democratic Primary debate, seeking to reinvent how candidates raise money and voters engage in electoral politics.

Prytany is a non-partisan platform that combines the best features of a fundraising and social media application. It serves as a virtual meeting space for constituents, candidates and elected officials to contribute and talk about the issues that matter most to them. It's also a tool for learning about political races and, unlike other donor platforms, allows for an aggregation of political donations. Prytany received unanimous Federal Election Commission (FEC) approval on April 11, 2019.

"We decided to create Prytany because our country is becoming too divided and intolerant of different points of view," said Royal Kastens, the Democratic co-founder of Prytany. "Often the will of the majority does not directly lead to political change due to a variety of special interests. So, three of us, a Republican, Democrat and an Independent, decided to create Prytany to close that gap and facilitate direct engagement among voters and with elected officials and candidates."

Prytany is the cheapest, fastest and most transparent application of its kind. It doesn't cost anything to join as a user and the fees for candidates are the lowest of any political contribution processor servicing candidates of any party. ActBlue's transaction fees are 3.95 percent on each contribution and WinRed's are 3.8 percent + 30 cents on each contribution. Prytany's are only 3 percent.

The name Prytany comes from the creators of modern democracy. In ancient Greece, Prytany was the rotational executive seat of power in the Athenian Senate. The Prytany served as the "president" of the legislative body for a term and was chosen at random so that no one could predict who would come next. This was a unique element of ancient democracy that ensured that all voices were heard. The app embodies this spirit.

The official launch comes as the first Democratic Primary debate gets underway in Miami. Prytany hopes to engage candidates and constituents early on so they have a new platform through which to contribute, debate issues and ideas and connect with other like-minded groups or individuals.

As a social media platform, it ensures accountability from government leaders. Prytany facilitates discussion among groups around a particular candidate or issue. Prytany coalesces these diverse groups with different interests onto one platform, for the ease of both constituent and candidate.

"Ultimately, Prytany is a call to action," said Independent co-founder Chris Tavlarides. "This is democracy at its finest. Conversations and ideas turn into action."

Added Republican co-founder John Polis, "Prytany delivers a balanced platform that doesn't have its finger on the scale trying to advance one side over the other. It is important for people to be civil with one another, but it is essential for neither side to feel that the medium or outlet is against them from the start."

Download the Prytany app on the Apple Store or on Google Play today. To learn more visit prytany.com, and join the conversation on Twitter @thePrytany.

