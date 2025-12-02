New Nonprofit Addresses National Health Crisis Empowering People Nationwide to Heal from Trauma and Build Resilience

Three Sisters Turn Their Pain into Purpose with "Remarkably Resilient Together" Campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national nonprofit is taking a grassroots approach to one of America's most urgent health challenges: Trauma. Remarkably Resilient, Inc., founded by sisters Kathleen Harnish McKune and Karen Dickson, today announces the official national launch of its Remarkably Resilient Together (RRT) campaign – a neuroscience-informed movement that comprises accessible, easy-to-use tools to help vulnerable individuals, families and professionals heal from trauma, manage stress and build resilience.

The campaign's expansion follows its success in Kansas, where RRT has been adopted by behavioral health centers, correctional facilities and social service agencies as a powerful tool for emotional regulation and self-care.

"Trauma touches nearly every family in some way – whether through stress, illness, addiction or loss," said Kathleen Harnish McKune, co-founder and CEO of Remarkably Resilient, Inc. "We created Remarkably Resilient Together to make healing practical and possible for everyone. You don't need a diagnosis or years of therapy to start regulating your emotions and building a more resilient life. You just need the right tools – and hope."

From Trauma to Transformation

The Harnish sisters' lived experience gives the campaign its heart. Survivors of childhood incest and abuse, they turned their pain into purpose through years of research, writing and advocacy. Their 2019 book, Remarkably Resilient: Community Matters, inspired the creation of the RRT program, which combines the neuroscience of trauma with simple, everyday tools that anyone can use.

RRT's materials – including two decks of cards ("In the Moment" for emotional regulation and "Over Time" for long-term self-care) and a guided Reflective Journal – help people calm their nervous systems, build self-awareness and strengthen community resilience.

"Healing is possible. We are living proof," said Karen Dickson, co-founder and certified HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences) facilitator. "RRT teaches simple, science-backed steps that help people move from surviving to thriving. It's about building on what's already strong inside you."

A National Movement for Community Mental Health

The expansion of RRT comes at a critical time. According to the CDC, nearly two-thirds of adults report at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE), and community leaders nationwide are searching for scalable solutions to the mental health crisis.

"Remarkably Resilient Together is the Swiss Army knife of mental health tools," said Tim DeWeese, Director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center and board member of Remarkably Resilient, Inc. "It's simple, effective, and universal – it helps everyone from front-line staff to executives manage stress and care for themselves and others."

Through workshops, online training and partnerships with nonprofits and government agencies, RRT is being used to strengthen resilience across diverse populations – from foster youth and correctional staff, to health care workers and corporate teams.

"I've seen it work," said Kendra Pickstock, Correctional Advisor II at Johnson County Department of Corrections. "Remarkably Resilient Together changes behaviors and lives. It's relatable, empowering and easy to do on your own. I'll never stop facilitating it because I believe in it."

Building a Kinder, More Resilient World

The mission of Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is to empower people to live happier, healthier lives through emotional regulation and self-care. Its vision: A kinder, more connected world built through individual and community resilience.

In 2025, the organization reached hundreds of individuals through workshops and presented RRT at national forums, including the American Correctional Association Congress, the National Federation of Families Annual Conference and a National Training and Technical Assistance webinar.

Looking ahead, the nonprofit plans to expand its Spanish-language materials, deepen partnerships with child advocacy centers, and advance evidence-based research to measure RRT's impact.

"Our message is simple: It takes all of us to heal each of us," McKune said. "When we help people regulate their emotions and take care of themselves, we're not just healing individuals – we're strengthening entire communities."

About the Founders:

The Harnish sisters – Kathleen Harnish McKune, Karen Dickson and Sharon Borde – are authors, trauma survivors and advocates who use their lived experiences to empower others. Their shared mission is to break the cycle of intergenerational trauma and prove that healing and resilience are possible for everyone.

About Remarkably Resilient, Inc.

Founded in 2024, Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to live happier, healthier lives by understanding the impacts of trauma and stress, and by practicing resilience-building skills. The organization's signature program, Remarkably Resilient Together, translates the neuroscience of trauma into practical tools anyone can use to regulate emotions, reduce stress, and build connection.

Visit www.remarkably-resilient.com to learn more, to purchase RRT sets or make a donation supporting our mission of Empowering Healing from Trauma.

