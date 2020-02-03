New Nonprofit Aligns Outdoor Professionals with Resources to Succeed

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance Collaborative is a new nonprofit launching on February 3, 2020, that intends to revolutionize the challenge course industry. This new organization will serve its members by helping them streamline business operations, develop shared resources and leverage buying power that will bring cost savings and better efficiencies to the industry. Industry executive Bill Weaver has been chosen by the board of directors to serve as General Manager of the Alliance Collaborative.

The mission of the Alliance Collaborative (The Alliance) is to build a professional community that believes that all members benefit when they strengthen one another.

By creating a bold and collaborative environment, The Alliance will provide paths for professional growth to its members. The vision is to model a revolutionary approach for industry professionals to rethink the way they do business. Through advocacy, education, networking and greater access to resources, members and associates can experience increased opportunities to strengthen and enhance their efficiency, productivity and profitability in the marketplace.

According to Weaver, "Our goal is to use things like a group purchasing program, standardized documents and forms, and professional development workshops to improve operations at all of our member companies and in turn improve the industry as a whole."

For several years, five companies (Challenge Works Inc., Experiential Resources Inc., Experiential Systems Inc., Rope Works Inc., and The Adventure Guild) have been working collaboratively on similar projects to collectively reduce costs on commonly used products and services. This resulted in streamlined systems, reduced overhead and more productivity which benefitted the collaborating businesses, their employees and their clients. Now these companies have formalized and expanded this idea under a nonprofit collaborative business model to share these benefits with members of The Alliance.

The Alliance will work to service the collective needs of its members. Each member will be supplying dues, in exchange for the opportunity to participate in projects and programs that will benefit participating members. Some ideas currently being developed include group purchasing opportunities; professional development and training opportunities; and development of systems and documents to help promote best practices among the members.

Memberships will be available later this spring. There will be corporate and individual membership options. Please visit www.thealliancecollaborative.com for updates.

SOURCE Alliance Collaborative

