New Nonprofit Assumes Operations of MarketLink and Novo Dia Group Technology

NAFMNP Facilitates New Era for Federal Nutrition Benefits Acceptance

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly established nonprofit organization, Farmers Food Assistance Bureau, is proud to announce that it will assume the operations of the MarketLink program and all technology assets of the Novo Dia Group (NDG). This strategic acquisition solidifies the nonprofit's commitment to improving food access, empowering local farmers, and ensuring the continued success of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) acceptance by direct marketing farmers, at farmers markets and other direct-to-consumer outlets.

The National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs (NAFMNP) has been awarded a cooperative agreement with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the USDA which includes a new objective to develop a shared vision and set of approaches in support of direct marketing farmers and markets. In order to meet this objective and grow the MarketLink program to its next phase, NAFMNP is supporting the establishment of a new nonprofit organization. The Farmers Food Assistance Bureau (FFAB) has a broader mission than NAFMNP and seeks to support all federal nutrition assistance and incentive programs across the country. FFAB will assume both the MarketLink program and all Novo Dia Group technology so as to best coordinate all programs under one umbrella.

All TotilPay services, applications, and functionality will remain available and the MarketLink grant programs for SNAP equipment and SNAP Online will not be affected. FFAB will take over management of a dedicated team that will continue to provide high quality service to the farmers, markets, and participants in these programs.

The leadership team of FFAB, which includes experienced professionals from the technology, agriculture, and nonprofit sectors, brings a fresh, mission-driven approach to the administration of MarketLink and the underlying NDG technology. By integrating cutting-edge solutions and customer-focused support, the nonprofit aims to expand SNAP accessibility, modernize payment systems, and help farmers markets thrive in an increasingly digital economy. The newly formed FFAB brings in Board members with years of experience in the federal nutrition benefits arena who will guide the new organization strategically during this transition and beyond to new growth.

"Our mission is to ensure that every family, regardless of income, has access to healthy, locally-grown food," said Eric Olsen, Board Chair of FFAB. "By assuming the MarketLink program and the TotilPay suite of products, we are not only maintaining a crucial service but also looking ahead to innovate and enhance food access nationwide."

MarketLink has been a program of the National Association of Farmers Market Nutrition Programs (NAFMNP) and was funded by a cooperative agreement with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) of the USDA. Through MarketLink, NAFMNP, together with Novo Dia Group (NDG), provided TotilPay Go to connect farmers and farmers markets with free app-based SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) processing equipment. MarketLink offers farmers and farmers markets options for integrated credit/debit payment processing as well as a means to integrate with electronic incentive programs. The MarketLink and NDG team also built an electronic incentive management system (TIMS), enabling farmers and markets to accept payments from the customer's digital wallet application (MyMarketLink).

MarketLink, a vital program helping farmers and markets accept SNAP/EBT payments, plays a critical role in supporting local food systems and providing nutritious food to low-income families. The transition to FFAB ensures the uninterrupted continuation of these essential services while offering new opportunities for growth and innovation. This marks a new era in MarketLink, with the combination of the suite of TotilPay services under the new umbrella of FFAB.

"This is the necessary move to shift MarketLink to a nonprofit with a broader focus than the NAFMNP," says Nakell Matthews, current Board President of NAFMNP. "We welcome continued collaboration with the MarketLink team and are excited to see the success of the new FFAB organization."

FFAB is working closely with stakeholders, including federal, state, and local partners, to ensure a smooth transition. Vendors and markets currently using any of the TotilPay suite of products will continue operations without disruption. Any new development or system enhancements will be rolled out with clear communication and comprehensive support.

"We look forward to working with the FFAB team to make this transition as seamless as possible," said Josh Wiles, President of Novo Dia Group. "We believe this new organization will continue the mission that NDG has championed, focusing on providing essential payment services and support to vital yet underserved sectors such as farmers, markets, and food nutrition benefits participants."

FFAB is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing food access, supporting local food systems, and empowering underserved communities through innovative technology solutions. By working at the intersection of agriculture, technology, and public service, the organization aims to build healthier communities and a more sustainable food future for all.

Contact:

Phil Blalock, Farmers Food Assistance Bureau

***@ffabureau.org

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13046391

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Farmers Food Assistance Bureau