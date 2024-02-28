New Nonprofit Creatives Care Raises Over $100,000 to Champion Artists' Mental Health and Forge a Brighter Future for the Arts

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatives Care Network, Inc. ("Creatives Care"), is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to ensure the future of the arts by providing access to affordable, high-quality mental healthcare for artists. Since its inception, Creatives Care has raised over $100,000 from individuals and several national foundations.

The organization's staff offer personalized care navigation services, helping artists find affordable treatment options through their guidance and referrals. By addressing these unique needs, Creatives Care creates a supportive environment for artists to address their mental well-being, thereby protecting the future of the arts.

The recent fundraising success demonstrates strong support from foundations, philanthropists, and partners who understand the importance of mental healthcare. These funds are crucial for expanding and improving Creatives Care's resources, ensuring that artists can access the care they need to nurture their well-being and unleash their creativity.

Over the last year, the organization has provided personalized care navigation services to over 150 artists and built a diverse community of over 150 mental health professionals, committed to supporting the organization's mission. These providers, with backgrounds or interests in the arts, ensure artists receive care tailored to their backgrounds and professional fields.

With its multi-disciplined artist ambassador program, Creatives Care also focuses on creating a wider community that unites artists to raise awareness and foster open dialogue on the importance of mental health and wellbeing. This, in turn, helps destigmatize the need to seek help.

The organization hosts educational programs and community-building concerts, featuring renowned artists such as Nico Muhly, Michael Stephen Brown, and the Kings' Singers. These events include panel discussions with psychiatrists and conversations between veteran providers and artists, exploring the intersection of the arts and mental health.

While currently concentrated in New York City, Creatives Care has received numerous requests to expand nationally. They are also establishing a treatment access fund to bridge the gap between reduced provider fees and artists' financial resources.

Creatives Care's rapid growth showcases the power of collective action. Through its successful fundraising efforts, the organization supports artists with mental health resources and fosters a vibrant artistic community.

