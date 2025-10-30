New nonprofit empowers local leaders to address global challenges

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former U.S. Ambassador Nina Hachigian, who served as the first U.S. Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy and as Los Angeles' Deputy Mayor for International Affairs, today announced the launch of the Alliance for Local Leaders International (ALLIES). This nonpartisan nonprofit empowers local and state leaders to collaborate across borders, share practical solutions, and strengthen ties with U.S. and international counterparts.

ALLIES Goes Live!

As global dynamics grow more unpredictable, mayors, governors, county officials, and other local elected leaders must be both aware of and engaged in international affairs to best serve their residents. From managing natural disasters to attracting foreign investment and navigating outreach by the People's Republic of China, local officials are increasingly facing global challenges. With 70 percent of the world's population projected to live in cities by 2050, the influence and responsibility of local leaders will only continue to expand.

"Local elected leaders are on the front lines. From extreme weather to economic downturns, mayors and governors are the first responders," said Ambassador Hachigian. "ALLIES is the support system for local elected leaders who need to do this international lifting."

Through ALLIES, U.S. and global state and local leaders gain the connections, infrastructure, and knowledge needed to solve shared challenges and take advantage of shared opportunities. ALLIES empowers leaders to mitigate risks and exchange effective responses to their most pressing issues.

Amid a rapidly changing landscape, ALLIES believes that the most powerful innovations often begin at the local level. By connecting the people closest to the problems, and often their solutions, ALLIES will help turn local leadership into a global force for stability, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

