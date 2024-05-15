New Nonprofit News Site, The Austin Free Press, Launches With Story on How Mass Transit Plan Is Expediting Sweeping Development Rules

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Free Press, a new nonprofit, local news platform launched today, publishing its first story written by local freelancer Kit O'Connell: "Fast Lane: Invoking Mass-Transit Grant, City Accelerates HOME Development Code Changes." The story reports how two of the city's biggest, most-controversial initiatives have converged to accelerate passage of the new city development rules called "Home Options for Mobility and Equity" (HOME).

The Austin Free Press sees the need for more reporting that connects and empowers local communities. Toward that end, one of our first initiatives that started in February established a partnership with Huston-Tillotson University to provide journalism training to HT students. The Austin Free Press plans to publish its first HT student story soon.

In addition to working to better understand Austin's pressing issues and challenges, AFP will explore possible solutions. The Austin Free Press welcomes collaboration and dialogue with Austin individuals, organizations and fellow local media outlets. Please visit our website to take our media survey, suggest story ideas, and help us fund and grow this undertaking.

AFP's founding editor is Andrew Wheat, the longtime research director of Austin-based nonprofit Texans for Public Justice. Other members of our board include Alberta Phillips, who had a long, distinguished career at the Austin American-Statesman, and Kellee Coleman, a co-founder of Vibrant Woman/Mama Sana prenatal clinic.

