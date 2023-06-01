New Nonprofit Organization Forms to Encourage Democratic Voters to Move to Key Swing States

News provided by

Swing States Action Fund

01 Jun, 2023, 08:49 ET

Nine Swing States Targeted: AZ, GA, MI, NC, NH, NV, PA, VA, WI

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing States Action Fund, a new nonprofit political organization, has formed to help inspire, engage, and mobilize Democratic voters to reside, vote, and thrive in key swing states that have a huge stake in U.S. presidential and congressional elections. The new organization's projects will include encouraging and assisting willing and able Democratic voters to relocate to swing states and organizing voter registration and mobilization efforts in swing states.

Continue Reading
Swing States Action Fund Logo
Swing States Action Fund Logo

"The purpose of the new organization is to help protect American democracy against forces attempting to restrict voting rights, overturn elections, and weaken our democratic institutions," said Kenneth Derrick, President of Swing States Action Fund. "The organization is committed to helping people make informed decisions about their lives and to be active citizens in their communities."

The new organization will target nine swing states (also called battleground states or purple states) in its organizing and mobilization efforts: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. States could be added or dropped from the list of targeted states as voting patterns change over time.

"Because we recognize that it's not practical or realistic for everyone to just pack up and move, the organization will concentrate its efforts on Democratic voters who are already considering or planning to move," said Derrick. "This focus would include people in life transitions, such as new college graduates and recent retirees from the workforce."

The new organization plans to coordinate a network of current residents in the nine states to serve as volunteers to help new residents with information and support in relocating and working to ensure a smooth transition to their new home state.

For more information about relocating to a swing state or volunteering with the new organization, visit www.SwingStatesFund.org.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 10 percent of the U.S. population moves each year. Over 4 million people every year move across state lines in the U.S.

About Swing States Action Fund

Swing States Action Fund is a nonprofit political organization focused on inspiring, engaging, and mobilizing Democratic voters to reside, vote, and thrive in key swing states to protect American democracy.

Contact: Kenneth Derrick, (302) 217-6576, [email protected]

SOURCE Swing States Action Fund

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.