New Nonprofit The Golden Years Project vs. The Silver Tsunami

The Golden Years Project was founded with a mission to prevent homelessness among our older adults and acquire and develop safe, permanent, quality, affordable housing for people 62 years of age and over. The Project will provide monthly stipends up to $500/month, providing financial relief to seniors as an effort to sustain their current living situations until permanent affordable housing can be obtained, resulting in the reduction of homelessness among our nation's senior population.

Waiting lists for H.U.D. Choice Vouchers and entrance into Affordable Senior Housing Communities are 2- 5 years on average across the country. In many cases, the waiting lists are often closed. According to the Social Security Administration, a Social Security recipient's average income is $1,400.66 per individual. Sixty-four percent of our older adult population will only have social security as a means for income. Due to increased rental rates stemming from housing demands, these individuals struggle to meet even their basic needs. With our affordable housing infrastructure already overwhelmed, and our senior population set to double in a few short years where our older adult population will outnumber the youth in our country for the first time in history, "We must act now, and act together!" states Jamie Anderson, President, and C.E.O. of GYP.

The Golden Years Project will begin its efforts by serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community, initially servicing 1,250 recipients on a smaller scale allowing the organization to streamline procedures as they strategically partner with local housing authorities, real estate developers, foundations, and organizations as they prepare to address the needs of the nation. Jamie Anderson adds, "We believe our program will positively impact the country on a grand scale in every community. We call on every individual, companies including oil giants, big tech, manufacturing, and every other industry, to step up to this challenge with us. This crisis will have a devastating impact on every community if we don't get positioned now."

To learn more about The Golden Years Project or donate, please visit The Golden Years Project at goldenyearsproject.org.

SOURCE The Golden Years Project

Related Links

https://goldenyearsproject.org

