New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstaff Convention and Visitor's Bureau is pleased to announce that starting May 5, 2018, American Airlines will fly a 70-seat jet aircraft from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) into Flagstaff every Saturday. The aircraft will include a first-class cabin, and depart LAX at 2 p.m. and arrive at FLG at 3:30 p.m. The flight to LAX will depart Flagstaff at 3:58 p.m., arriving in Los Angeles at 5:43 p.m.

Beginning June 9, 2018, American Airlines will also add a non-stop flight from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) to FLG every Saturday. The flight departs DFW at 11 a.m. and arrives in FLG at 11:30 a.m. The returning flight will depart Flagstaff at 12:45 p.m. and return to DFW at 5:15 p.m. Note arrival and departure times are listed in FLG and DFW local times. This aircraft will also be a 70-passenger jet with a first-class cabin.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at aa.com, American Airline's website. American Airlines hopes to increase service with the success of this route.

About Flagstaff:

Flagstaff is only 80 miles from the Grand Canyon. Visitors are drawn to Flagstaff for fun experiences such as … · Route 66 – Americana/Nostalgia/Neon/Classic Cars · Historic Downtown/Trains/Public Art/Events/Festivals/Music/Restaurants/Nightlife · Outdoor Enthusiasts for Summer Hiking or Biking, Fall Leaves and Winter Sports · World's First International Dark Skies Community & Discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory · Surrounded by Native American Culture and National Monuments · Northern Arizona University/Vibrant College Town

Flagstaff has more than 200 restaurants and night spots waiting to welcome visitors with high country hospitality and elevated service. Flagstaff is a foodie paradise with amazing chefs and designated as Arizona's leading craft beer city. Flagstaff proudly boasts a wide variety of cultural, historic and scientific attractions. Play in the outdoors at Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course, Arizona Snowbowl and Arizona Nordic Village. Visitors use Flagstaff as a home base to explore some of the most spectacular scenery in the world including the Grand Canyon and seven national monuments.

Press Contact:

Meg Roederer

Communications Specialist, Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau

211 W. Aspen | Flagstaff, Arizona 86001 928.213.2924 | mobile 928.522.3254 | mroederer@flagstaffaz.gov | www.flagstaffarizona.org | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

