New Nord Anglia Education research shows how simple classroom routine boosts early learners' confidence, independence, and self-awareness

New insights reveal how a daily activity called 'Flag Time' helps children aged 3-6 become more confident, independent, and aware of how they learn best.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation, Nord Anglia Education, announced today the first findings from its global 'Flag Time' research project, designed to help Early Years students understand how they learn best ('metacognition'). Initial findings show significant improvements in children's confidence, independence, and ability to reflect on their learning.

Flag Time is a daily 20-minute classroom routine for children aged 3–6, developed by Dr Anne Baldisseri, Head of School at Avenues São Paulo. Each child is assigned a personalised flag placed at a learning station tailored to their needs, strengths, or interests. Students locate their flag, complete a focused task, and then reflect on their experience, allowing them to build habits of self-regulation, goal setting, and self-awareness.

The research, conducted from November 2024 to June 2025 across 50 Nord Anglia classrooms worldwide, used the CHILD assessment model (Checklist of Independent Learning Development) which was developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge to measure self-regulation, metacognition, and social-emotional skills on a four-point scale. It was administered before and after the implementation of Flag Time to better assess the impact of the initiative.

Each area assessed showed improvement, with the most significant gains in:

Negotiating when and how to carry out tasks (+0.76)

Engaging in independent cooperative activities with peers (+0.72)

Adopting previously heard language for their own purposes (+0.72)

Becoming aware of their own strengths and weaknesses (+0.69)

Any increase above +0.50 was considered by the researchers as meaningful growth.

These gains reflect improvements in executive function, language development, and self-awareness, which are core goals of Early Years education.

Dr Anne Baldisseri, Head of School at Avenues São Paulo, said: "Flag Time has shown us what's possible when young children are given the tools to reflect, collaborate, and grow. The gains we've seen in confidence, independence, and self-awareness are just the beginning."

Teachers also reported that Flag Time transformed their own practice. They became more confident in personalising learning and using observational data to plan lessons, while also developing deeper relationships with students.

Valeria Sanchez, a participating teacher in the Flag Time project from Nord Anglia's Colegio Menor Quito, said: "Flag Time has been a total change of mindset for my students. They now understand how they learn best and where they need more help. It was truly amazing."

In year two, the Flag Time research project will involve a new cohort of teachers from Nord Anglia schools. Building on the strong outcomes seen in student confidence, independence, and self-awareness, the second phase will further explore how this simple, yet powerful routine can deepen reflective learning across more Early Years students at Nord Anglia.

