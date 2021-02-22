New North Houston Ogle School Campus to Meet Growing Demand for Beauty Training

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogle School, an industry leader in cosmetology and esthetics education, is expanding. The school's ninth location, Ogle School North Houston-Willowbrook Campus , will open its doors on Monday, February 22nd. Programs will include both cosmetology and esthetics specializations for full-time and part-time students. The 15,000-square-foot building can serve up to 400 students across all programs and shifts. All foundational employees at the new campus are Ogle-tenured staff, many of whom worked at the Stafford campus.

Aspiring beauty professionals see their cosmetology and esthetics training as a pathway to creative and professional job opportunities. Ogle School president and CEO John Blair says, "The demand for training in hair and skin has never been greater than it is today."

Blair explains, "Our Stafford campus has been serving the surrounding communities since 2012. Today, it is at capacity with a waiting list. As a result, we decided to add a second Ogle School campus in North Houston to serve additional communities and further our mission of preparing committed students for rewarding careers in the beauty industry through salon-modeled, student-centered training and development of the highest caliber."

Students attending the Cosmetology program focusing on hair and beauty can complete their training in as little as seven months when attending full time or 13 months when attending part time. Students learning about skin and makeup through the Esthetics program can finish in just five months when attending full-time, and part-time students can finish in just 11 months.

Like Ogle's other campuses, the new location will offer an on-campus clinic with client services where qualified students can work with real clients, and the public can access discounted beauty treatments. Enrollment has begun for classes starting in 2021. For more information, visit OgleSchool.edu or call 888-820-4224.

About Ogle School

Ogle School's 48-year history and commitment to high-quality training have led to its outstanding reputation as one of the highest-quality cosmetology schools in the country. As an industry leader in cosmetology and esthetics education, Ogle provides the hands-on skills, training and professional development that transforms students into beauty professionals. Ogle School is nationally accredited through NACCAS, and its commitment to student success is demonstrated in it's graduation, licensure and graduate employment rates.

Ogle School Houston-Willowbrook campus

12974-A Willow Chase Drive

Houston, TX 77070

On-Campus Salon: 817-460-8181

Ogle School Admissions: 888-820-4224

