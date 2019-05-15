New Northside Community Unveils Seven Floor Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Victoria Preserve, a new Seasons™ community showcasing homes from the upper $100s.

Event details RichmondAmerican.com/VPGO

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, a giveaway and tours of two brand-new model homes.

More about Victoria Preserve RichmondAmerican.com/VictoriaPreserve

New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $100s

Inspired Seasons™ floor plans with 3 to 6 bedrooms

Approx. 1,550 to 2,600 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, flooring and finishes

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Community pool

Near River City Marketplace, I-295 and I-95

Victoria Preserve is located at 2862 Alpin Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

For more information, call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

