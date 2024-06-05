NEW Nostalgia-Inducing Cannabis Brand Launches in MA

Elevated Roots Announces NOSTALGIA Flower, featuring throwback strains, will be available June 8th

KINGSTON, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Roots Cultivation is thrilled to announce that their flagship flower brand, Nostalgia, will be available to Massachusetts consumers beginning Saturday, June 8th.

Nurtured with passion and expertise, Nostalgia brings the most legendary cannabis strains from the 1960s through the early 2000s into the hands of today's consumers, giving the cannabis community an opportunity to experience iconic genetics cultivated to perfection in a state-of-the-art Kingston grow facility.

Nostalgia is an homage to the timeless allure of cannabis history and the spirit of exploration, celebration, and community that defines our journey through the ever-evolving cannabis landscape. With a focus on authenticity and quality, Nostalgia promises a journey back in time with every puff. Within each flower package, consumers can expect to find hand-trimmed nugs magnified inside a custom glass dome accompanied by a custom-curated Spotify playlist and short history lesson about the strain itself, all packaged within Nostalgia's colorful decade-specific packaging.

Under the Nostalgia brand, consumers can expect to encounter a diverse selection of legendary strains from decades past. Nostalgia's inaugural strains include:

Acapulco Gold (1960s) - With its origins rooted in the lush landscapes of Mexico , Acapulco Gold quickly became the stuff of legend, coveted for its golden hues and euphoric highs

- With its origins rooted in the lush landscapes of , Acapulco Gold quickly became the stuff of legend, coveted for its golden hues and euphoric highs Purple Haze (1960s) - Named after the iconic 1967 Jimi Hendrix song and originally cultivated in sunny California , Purple Haze quickly gained popularity with its iconic purple hue and euphoric effects

- Named after the iconic 1967 Jimi Hendrix song and originally cultivated in sunny , Purple Haze quickly gained popularity with its iconic purple hue and euphoric effects Northern Lights (1970s) – Northern Lights, with its dense clusters of resinous buds and its earthy aroma tinged with hints of sweet pine, is a true Indica originating from the Pacific Northwest in the '70s

– Northern Lights, with its dense clusters of resinous buds and its earthy aroma tinged with hints of sweet pine, is a true Indica originating from the Pacific Northwest in the '70s Maui Waui (1970s) – Cultivated amidst the lush landscapes of Maui , this strain quickly became a favorite among surfers, hippies, and free spirits with its sweet, fruity aroma and laid-back effects which truly capture that aloha spirit

– Cultivated amidst the lush landscapes of , this strain quickly became a favorite among surfers, hippies, and free spirits with its sweet, fruity aroma and laid-back effects which truly capture that aloha spirit Afghan Skunk (1980s) - Afghan Skunk emerged in the '80s as a potent fusion of landrace genetics and hybrid vigor, capturing the attention of cannabis enthusiasts seeking bold flavors and powerful effects

- Afghan Skunk emerged in the '80s as a potent fusion of landrace genetics and hybrid vigor, capturing the attention of cannabis enthusiasts seeking bold flavors and powerful effects Green Crack (1990s) - Green Crack, a Sativa-dominant powerhouse born in West Coast cannabis culture, unleashes a burst of citrusy energy that electrifies the senses and sparks creativity

- Green Crack, a Sativa-dominant powerhouse born in West Coast cannabis culture, unleashes a burst of citrusy energy that electrifies the senses and sparks creativity Sour Diesel (1990s) - Born from clandestine breeding efforts and the ingenuity of underground cultivators in the late '90s, Sour Diesel quickly gained traction among cannabis connoisseurs for its pungent aroma and soaring effects

- Born from clandestine breeding efforts and the ingenuity of underground cultivators in the late '90s, Sour Diesel quickly gained traction among cannabis connoisseurs for its pungent aroma and soaring effects Jack Herer (1990s) - Jack Herer , a Sativa-dominant hybrid, is a testament to the revolutionary spirit of its iconic cannabis activist namesake, offering a harmonious blend of invigorating energy and profound relaxation

- , a Sativa-dominant hybrid, is a testament to the revolutionary spirit of its iconic cannabis activist namesake, offering a harmonious blend of invigorating energy and profound relaxation Blue Dream (Modern) - The origins of this strain trace back to the fertile soil of Santa Cruz , where breeders crafted a masterpiece that embodies the essence of California's laid-back lifestyle and creative spirit

"This harvest signifies the culmination of years of perfecting our growing techniques sourcing the perfect genetics," says Josh Barnhart, Director of Cultivation at Elevated Roots. "As we unveil Nostalgia to Massachusetts, we invite enthusiasts to experience the absolute joy in lighting up a strain that is just about as close to what your granddad might have smoked back in the day as possible. I can't wait to share these genetics and the stories behind them with our community."

Highlights of Elevated Roots' Cultivation include a sprawling 18,000 square foot facility nurturing over 600 plants in perpetual harvest while also maintaining approximately 150 mother plants. Sustainability remains paramount with water conservation techniques and energy-efficient solutions, and nearly 80% of the water used to hydrate the plants is recycled from within the grow facility itself. With a strategic approach to cultivation, each of Elevated Roots' four grow rooms undergoes harvesting every two weeks, ensuring a steady supply of premium flower.

Nostalgia will be available at Elevated Roots Dispensaries in Kingston, MA and Halifax, MA beginning Saturday June 8th at noon.

For more information and media inquiries, please visit nostalgia.buzz

About Elevated Roots Cultivation:

Elevated Roots Cultivation is a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility located on the South Shore of Massachusetts. Our 18,000 square foot cultivation space, with an 8,000 square foot canopy, supports over 600 plants in perpetual harvest, including 150 mother plants. We prioritize water conservation and energy efficiency, with nearly 80% of the water used to hydrate the plants is recycled from within the facility. Nostalgia flower and pre-rolls will be available in Massachusetts beginning in Spring 2024.

About Nostalgia:

NOSTALGIA emerges as Massachusetts' premier cannabis brand, cultivating authenticity and innovation in every bud. Our state-of-the-art facility ensures the production of premium flower and pre-rolls, showcasing legendary strains from the past for the modern consumer to enjoy. Nostalgia will keep you burnin' through the decades.

Media Contact:

Sheila Fey

Director of Marketing, Elevated Roots

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevated Roots Cultivation