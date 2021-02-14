New Notches Victory In Bassmaster Elite Series Debut At St. Johns River

B.A.S.S.

Feb 14, 2021, 19:49 ET

PALATKA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan New launched his rookie season in blockbuster form by topping a stout field of well-established finalists and winning the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River with a four-day total of 79 pounds, 7 ounces.

Starting Championship Sunday in sixth place, New trailed Day 3 leader and rising star Patrick Walters by 5-7. Saving his best for last, New posted the event's second-heaviest bag, 26-4, and edged Elite veteran Greg Hackney by a margin of 9-9. For his efforts, New earned $101,000.

Bryan New, of Belmont, N.C., has won the 2021 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River with a four-day total of 79 pounds, 7 ounces.

New caught most of his fish out of lily pads, but he found a few keepers over main-river shellbars about halfway between Palatka and Dunn's Creek, which connects to Crescent Lake. Targeting bars in about 5 to 7 feet, he fished a Berkley Warpig lipless crankbait in the bleeding shiner color with a slow yo-yoing technique.

"That wasn't a winning-fish deal, but without those fish, I don't win this tournament," New said.

The pads that produced the bulk of his weight were located at the lower end of Lake George. Fishing 5-inch black and blue Zoom Zlinky worms Texas-rigged on a 5/0 Berkley Fusion hook with a 1/8- and 1/4-ounce weights, New said he focused on isolated pads.

"I fished dense pads too, but I definitely liked the sparse pads for multiple reasons," he said. "First, on an isolated target, it's easier to pick out where the fish are sitting and they have more light penetration. That's important for the spawning fish I was targeting."

The key, New said, was a meticulous presentation that maximized every aspect of his target area.

"You don't just have one target on each cast; sometimes you'll have 10 targets on each cast," he said. "You can feel the sweet spots. You can feel a little rough patch on the bottom where there's a bed or you can feel the hard spot of the root. Sometimes, you can even feel a little depression.

"I've always heard that slow and steady wins the race," New said. "That's not always my style, but I can do it."

New caught good numbers the first three days. Day 1, which was shortened by a three-hour fog delay, yielded 12 pounds and put him in 22nd place. The second day, he added 20-3 and rose to ninth before securing his Championship Sunday berth with a Day 3 limit of 21 pounds, which pushed him up to sixth.

Following the Day 3 weigh-in, New said he'd approach Championship Sunday focused on getting the big bites. On Sunday, he caught four in the 5-pound class and another over 4.

New qualified for the Elites by winning the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Opens Angler of the Year title, an accomplishment that began with a win at his first 2020 tournament — the Basspro.com Bassmaster Eastern Open on Florida's Kissimmee Chain.

Before the St. Johns event began, New stated that his 2021 goals included winning Bassmaster Angler of the Year — not only Rookie of the Year — and winning the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, which is set for June 11-13 on Lake Ray Roberts.

New summarized his Elite debut: "I have a pretty good start!"

Hackney committed his tournament to fishing cypress trees on Lake George's east side. He caught 12-7 on Day 1 and placed 19th and then rose to third on Day 2 by adding 22-10. He'd improve to second on Day 3 and held that final position with weights of 23-6 and 11-7.

Returning to the Elites after a two-year break, the Gonzales, La., pro caught all of his fish on a junebug-colored Strike King Rage Bug rigged on a 5/0 Hack Attack Flipping hook with a 1/4-ounce Tour Grade Tungsten weight.

"There's not any cover left in the lake (2017's Hurricane Irma killed the eelgrass) and this was one of the few areas that had enough depth and enough protection from the elements for those lake fish to spawn on.

"There's only a handful of docks and cypress trees in the lake and I spent one whole day in practice fishing all the way around (Lake George). I knew this was the area of the lake where the biggest population of fish lived and I knew where they used to spawn. I just looked for anything that was close by."

Seth Feider of New Market, Minn., finished third with 69-6. He turned in daily weights of 8-3, 18-8, 25-8 and 17-3.

Derek Hudnall of Denham Springs, La., and Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, split the event's Phoenix Boats Big Bass award of $1,000 for their 9-pound, 8-ounce fish. Hudnall won $1,000 for the big bass of Day 1, while Palaniuk claimed the Day 2 award. Wes Logan of Springville, Ala., won the Day 3 award with his 8-8 and New won the Day 4 award with his 5-14.

2020 Bassmaster Classic champion Hank Cherry of Lincolnton, N.C., took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Cliff Prince of Palatka, Fla., earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

Walters earned $2,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Yamaha Power Pay program, while Mark Menendez of Paducah, Ky., earned $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River was hosted by the Putnam County Tourist Development Council and Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Bryan New

Belmont, NC

79-07

$101,000

2

Greg Hackney

Gonzales, LA

69-14

$35,000

3

Seth Feider

New Market, MN

69-06

$30,000

4

Patrick Walters

Summerville, SC

68-13

$25,000

5

Mark Menendez

Paducah, KY

67-05

$20,000

6

Hank Cherry

Lincolnton, NC

66-05

$19,000

7

Cliff Prince

Palatka, FL

66-02

$18,000

8

Bryan Schmitt 

Deale, MD

64-08

$17,000

9

Derek Hudnall

Denham Springs, LA

63-03

$17,500

10

Gary Clouse

Winchester, TN

54-01

$15,000

11

Mike Huff            

Corbin, KY

50-14

$10,000

12

Brandon Lester

Fayetteville, TN

50-04

$10,000

13

Matt Herren          

Ashville, AL

50-02

$10,000

14

Brandon Palaniuk            

Rathdrum, ID

49-15

$11,000

15

Wes Logan

Springville, AL

49-06

$11,000

16

Caleb Kuphall          

Mukwonago, WI

48-11

$10,000

17

Cory Johnston            

Cavan, Ontario CANADA

48-07

$10,000

18

Joshua Stracner        

Vandiver, AL

47-14

$10,000

19

Keith Combs            

Huntington, TX

47-13

$10,000

20

Clent Davis        

Montevallo, AL

47-08

$10,000

21

Carl Jocumsen

Toowoomba, AUSTRALIA

43-10

$10,000

22

Brian Snowden

Reeds Spring, MO

43-06

$10,000

23

Drew Cook

Cairo, GA

43-06

$10,000

24

Jeff Gustafson            

Keewatin, Ontario CANADA

41-08

$10,000

25

Gerald Swindle        

Guntersville, AL

42-06

$10,000

26

Justin Hamner          

Northport, AL

42-00

$10,000

27

Drew Benton        

Blakely, GA

41-08

$10,000

28

Buddy Gross

Chickamauga, GA

41-08

$10,000

29

KJ Queen        

Catawba, NC

41-05

$10,000

30

Ed Loughran III

Richmond, VA

41-01

$10,000

31

Randy Pierson

Oakdale, CA

41-00

$10,000

32

Luke Palmer

Coalgate, OK

40-08

$10,000

33

Stetson Blaylock              

Benton, AR

40-01

$10,000

34

Chris Johnston          

Otonabee, Ontario CANADA

39-13

$10,000

35

Bill Weidler

Helena, AL

39-08

$10,000

36

Micah Frazier

Newnan, GA

38-08

$10,000

37

John Cox        

DeBary, FL

38-07

$10,000

38

Darold Gleason

Many, LA

37-08

$10,000

39

Austin Felix

Eden Prairie, MN

37-03

$10,000

40

Bernie Schultz          

Gainesville, FL

36-13

$10,000

41

Brad Whatley             

Bivins, TX

36-12

$10,000

42

Quentin Cappo              

Prairieville, LA

35-04

$10,000

43

Matt Arey

Shelby, NC

35-02

$10,000

44

Rob Digh        

Denver, NC

34-01

$10,000

45

Justin Atkins

Florence, AL

34-00

$10,000

46

Hunter Shryock

Ooltewah, TN

33-12

$10,000

47

Kyle Welcher            

Opelika, AL

32-11

$10,000

48

Brandon Cobb       

Greenwood, SC

32-04

$10,000

49

Kenta Kimura            

Osaka, JAPAN

32-01

$10,000

50

Lee Livesay      

Longview, TX

22-09

$5,000

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Bass Pro Shops, Garmin, Huk Performance Fishing, Marathon, Rapala

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Conservation Partner: AFTCO

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, [email protected]

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

