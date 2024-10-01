New Novel Exposing the Dangers of Deepfakes and Social Media Wins 25 Awards

Today's teenagers have the power to change reality

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney and author Felicia Farber's new young adult novel Fake Out, published by Pyramid Press, on the dangerous ramifications of mixing artificial intelligence ("AI") with social media has won twenty-five literary awards. Since its May 2024 release, Fake Out racked up first place wins in the 2024 Hollywood Book Festival (Artificial Intelligence), 2024 Beach Book Festival (Young Adult), and Outstanding Creator Awards (Best Mystery, Teen & YA, and Fiction Book of 2024). In addition, the novel placed as first runner-up or finalist in multiple other book award contests in the romance, general fiction, young adult, and suspense categories.

Fake Out shines a spotlight on the complexities of teenagers' digital lives and the impact of technology on modern romance. One of the ever-present dangers facing today's adolescents is that the use of AI to create manipulated videos called deepfakes has made it nearly impossible to discern what video footage is real. Exacerbating the problem is the fact that cutting-edge tools that can alter photos and videos—two of our most powerful mediums of communication—are now accessible to the average person.

Farber shares her legal expertise on electronic bullying and harassment to make teenagers, parents, and educators aware that generative AI and synthetic media are catapulting our society into a scary new realm where deepfakes can be used as tools for the ultimate cyberbullying. With rapid advancements in technology, our laws are lagging behind and currently fail to adequately protect us from the chaos created by doctored images and manipulated media.

"We are all susceptible to weaponized AI and Fake Out illustrates the catastrophic impact the latest technological advancements can have on teens and people of all ages," says Farber. "Most deepfakes are of females, but my book shows that males are vulnerable too."

Fake Out, a stand-alone sequel to the award-winning novel ICE QUEEN about sexting and cyberbullying, has received excellent reviews: "A smart, sexy warning about the dangers of technology for teens and adults alike"-KIRKUS. "Fake Out deserves accolades for advocating digital literacy while examining the often-muddy ethical dimensions of AI technology" – BOOKLIFE.

About the Author: Felicia Farber is an attorney, engineer, and law professor who writes contemporary young adult novels about the impact of technology on today's teens.

