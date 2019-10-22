New Novel, Giants of Iniquity, Entertains and Raises Societal Issues; San Francisco Foreshadows USA's Future

The novel is about a prophet who lives in San Francisco between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin and senses an invasive shadowy paranormal force. His observations about San Francisco act as a social commentary, and the novel functions as a modern allegory, full of fun and humor. Dichotomies depicted include abject poverty contrasted with extreme wealth, political extremism versus a humble quest for freedom, powerlessness versus the extremely powerful, totalitarianism versus independence, and monopoly and corruption versus entrepreneurship.

Giants of Iniquity is a cautionary tale about what America is becoming. It pokes fun at the social, political, religious, corporate, and government institutions. The novel makes readers ask, "Are we repeating the lessons we should have learned from history?" "Are we self-deceived?" "Where are we spiritually?" "Where is our culture headed?"

Giants of Iniquity brings the excitement and intrigue of paranormal discovery together with a supernatural battle between spiritual forces in an age of advanced technology and cultural shifting.

Due for release in eBook and paperback on November 4, the eBook can now be pre-ordered for only $.99 cents on Amazon:

