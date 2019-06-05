New Novel Portrays Endangered Reproductive Rights

PARK CITY, Utah, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you believe you're too careful to ever have to face an accidental pregnancy, you've underestimated the power of fertility. No birth control method is 100% effective, not even sterilization. Nobody Else's Business, a novel written by a medical doctor, tells the story of what happens to the families of Pro-Life politicians when their birth control methods fail, and conspirators hijack the dilemma of their accidental pregnancies for political purposes.

Nobody Else’s Business illuminates why the topic of reproductive rights has become the most divisive issue in modern history. Nobody Else's Business book cover

The Roe v. Wade decision made by a seven to two majority of an all-male Supreme Court in 1973 provided three generations of women with the freedom to choose. For three generations, freedom of choice reduced the number of unwanted children who suffered neglect, abuse. and abandonment, and who were sold as commodities to the human trafficking industry, or were maimed or murdered by parents who never wanted them. This novel was published just as Texas Pro-Life lawmakers planned to make abortion punishable by the death penalty, and Pro-Life legislators in multiple states were drafting new laws in order to force pregnancy and birth, even in cases of rape or incest, and even in cases of genetically defective fetuses.

Nobody Else's Business illuminates why the topic of reproductive rights has become the most divisive issue in modern history. The careers and the very lives of the characters in this novel are gravely threatened when powerful people resort to extraordinary weaponry to both preserve and eradicate the rights of humans to personally manage their reproductive biology. Woven into the personal stories of the families in this novel, are the complex medical, religious, economic, and historical aspects of abortion.

Author Dr. Beverly Hurwitz, originally from Brooklyn, New York, spent a decade as a health and physical education teacher in rural public schools, prior to attending medical school in 1977. Her postgraduate training included pediatric internship, residency and fellowship, with specialization in the care of children and young adults with neurologic disability. Some of her 1980s patients were blind, deaf, and unable to walk, talk or feed themselves, due to the congenital effects of the 1965 rubella epidemic, which occurred when women didn't have the right to choose (and before a rubella vaccine became available). Some of her chronic care patients were born healthy but had suffered severe brain damage at the hands of abusive adults. Dr. Hurwitz's experience in pediatric emergency care caused her to wonder how many burns, falls, poisonings, drownings, shootings, and other so-called child accidents were actually staged by parents burdened with an unwanted child.

Nobody Else's Business isn't just about reproductive rights. It's about the rights of children to be wanted, provided for, and loved.

Learn more about reproductive issues at Dr. Hurwitz's website:

