New Novel Tells the Story of Good King Wenceslas

News provided by

George Scott Creative Services

13 Sep, 2023, 08:37 ET

Pagan priests and Christian traditions compete as rulers face their own spiritual challenges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George WB Scott's second novel, "The Good King, A Medieval Thriller," will be released Sept. 14, 2023, from Black Rose Writing. The Christmas carol "Good King Wenceslas" is beloved throughout the world, but the true story of Saint Wenceslas is tragic—a tale of jealousy, loyalty and betrayal, and mankind's need for spirituality.

The book launches Sept. 21 with an event hosted by Union Ave. Books, Knoxville's premiere independent bookstore in the heart of Downtown.

Continue Reading
"The Good King" Front Book Cover
"The Good King" Front Book Cover

The author's research and imagination paint a history-based story of the dark ages of central Europe. New religious ideas backed with the force of outside empires flow into superstitious societies and are resisted by people of Bohemia and the priests of old religions.

Learn the facts behind the carol in an epic adventure through forests of holy glades and along roads that lead to the ends of the earth. Learn of the patron saints of millions, and the ancestors—blessed and damned—of Europe's greatest families.

"I began researching the Christmas carol, 'Good King Wenceslas,' and pagan priests, slave workers and other characters of the era walked right off the page and into my story," says Scott.

Dr. Petr Kubín of the Department of Ecclesiastical History and Literary History at Charles University in Prague is a world expert on Saint Wenceslas and his grandmother, Saint Ludmila. He calls the novel "A well-written story. The American reader will find a thorough and entertaining lesson on the origins of Christianity in medieval Bohemia, and an understanding of the famous Christmas song." Liliana Shadowlyn of Faerie Review calls the novel "An absolute tour de force."

Scott is an East Tennessee author and video producer, with a life-long interest in history. He was born in Stuart, Florida, and graduated from Appalachian State University. Previous books include "I Jonathan, A Charleston Tale of the Rebellion," and "Growing Up In Eden." He lives in Knoxville with his wife Mary Leidig. They have two sons, Daniel and Gideon, and an English Setter, Emma.

Author contact: southernrocket.net                                                                             

Video book trailer: https://youtu.be/5pq-AQvwX-I   

"The Good King" is available at BlackRoseWriting.com and wherever you buy books. Review copies on request.

CONTACT:
Mary Leidig
Mary Leidig Marketing & Branding
865.548.5871
[email protected] 

SOURCE George Scott Creative Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.