New Novel THE BEADS Unlocks the Gilded Cage of Old Money

Kirkus Reviews Praises David McConnell's New Novel, THE BEADS, about an intricate unraveling of a rich New York family

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Library Association award-winning author David McConnell returns with his most ambitious work yet, The Beads (Itna Press; Sept. 17, 2024; $24.99; 430pp), a searing exploration of wealth, sexuality, and the elusive nature of love set against the backdrop of late '90s Manhattan.

In this unflinching portrayal of a once-great family's downfall, McConnell weaves a tapestry of complex characters struggling to find meaning in a world where money has long ceased to provide answers. From the neurotic patriarch to the pleasure-seeking mother, and the neglected son Darius yearning for connection, The Beads lays bare the hollowness of inherited privilege. As the story unfolds across continents and decades, readers are taken on a journey that challenges notions of family, duty, and the true cost of wealth. McConnell's prose is at once lyrical and incisive, offering a rare glimpse into the cloistered world of Manhattan's elite while posing universal questions about human connection in an age of excess.

Praised by Kirkus Reviews as "an entertaining, deeply imagined literary melodrama," The Beads is not just a family saga, but a mirror held up to society's obsession with status and material wealth. It asks: In a world where everything has a price, can genuine love and decency still be found?

DAVID McCONNELL is the author of American Honor Killings: Desire and Rage Among Men (Akashic, 2013), which won the 2014 American Library Association Award for Non-Fiction. His other novels include The Firebrat (Attagirl, 2003) and The Silver Hearted (Akashic, 2010). His short fiction and journalism have appeared widely in magazines and anthologies, including Granta and Between Men. He lives in New York City.

David McConnell is available for interviews and appearances. Advance review copies of The Beads are now available upon request.

THE BEADS

By David McConnell

ISBN: 979-8-9882829-5-2 ($24.99, paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-9882829-7-6 ($14.99, e-book)

Publisher: Itna Press

Pub. Date: Sept. 17, 2024

Paperback | 5.5x8.5" | 430pp

Distribution: Ingram Wholesale

Please PRE-ORDER at Bookshop.org to show your support independent booksellers!

Contact:

Griffin DeNigris, PR & Marketing Leads, Itna Press

***@itnapress.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13028284

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Itna Press