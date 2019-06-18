New NOW CFO Office Offers Financial Management to Sacramento Farms and Businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fractional outsourced accounting firm NOW CFO recently added Sacramento (https://www.nowcfo.com/locations/sacramento/) to its growing national footprint. NOW CFO is providing local farms and businesses with interim CFO, Controller, Bookkeeper, and Placement services designed to better the life of business owners and the financial health of their companies.

"Sacramento is America's Farm-to-Fork Capital," said Kelly Taylor, local Business Development Representative. "In fact, Sacramento has the potential to be the nation's hub for food and agriculture technology." As one of the country's agricultural powerhouses, this sector provides over 30,000 jobs to the area and is valued over $7.2 billion.

Over the last decade, this once semi-quiet government city has transformed itself, offering NOW CFO an exciting opportunity to deliver financial management to farms and local businesses. "Accounting offers critical information business owners need to make good economic decisions," said Regional Partner Kris Peterson. "For example, as farms grow, more operators see themselves as CEOs and choose to relay certain tasks to outside experts to streamline processes and increase workflow." NOW CFO consultants are technically trained in an array of industries and addresses every aspect of accounting that one might encounter. Their services range from depreciating calculations for equipment, land, and crops to operations and cash flow analysis.

"Farming is unique since they rely on living produce, making it more complicated when it comes to assets, liabilities, costs, and revenue," Peterson mentions. "NOW CFO can help businesses achieve the financial visibility needed and create a sustainable operating plan that drives growth and productivity." Flexibility is the logic behind bringing in a specialist to complete financial tasks because NOW CFO's consultants deal with accounting issues regularly. "It's more effective in terms of hours, and the individual functions are being performed at a higher level to deliver accurate financial data to decision makers," Taylor adds.

NOW CFO's Sacramento team is eager to assist local businesses by cleaning up their accounting functions and delivering a long-term scalable plan to drive future growth. "Our goal is to significantly reduce the number of failed businesses by providing an affordable, tailored solution that supports better business decisions," Taylor concludes.

NOW CFO is a "roll up our sleeves" full-service national consulting firm with a focus on outsourced CFO, Controller, accounting service needs. For more information, visit our website at https://nowcfo.com.

SOURCE NOW CFO

Related Links

http://www.nowcfo.com

