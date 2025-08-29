New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 29 August 2025, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 357,412,837 shares, of which 356,000,049 are common shares and 1,412,788 are C-shares. The total number of votes is 356,141,327,8. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from issues of 1,412,788 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes. As per 29 August 2025 the company holds 11,343,74 common shares.

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 August 2025 at 08.00 CEST.

