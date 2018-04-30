New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

Today, 30 April 2018, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 479 974 391 are Series A shares and 1 648 445 829 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 644 818 973.9 based on the number of registered shares.

30 April 2018

Journalists who would like further information, please contact:

Joakim Kenndal,

tel +46-31-323-72-29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 9.00 p.m. CEST on 30 April 2018.

