New Number of Votes in AB Volvo
Sep 30, 2019, 07:10 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 40 Series A shares to a total of 40 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.
Today, 30 September 2019, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 477,354,489 Series A shares and 1,651,065,731 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 642,461,062.1 based on the number of registered shares.
For further information, please contact Claes Eliasson, tel +46-31-323-72-29.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/new-number-of-votes-in-ab-volvo,c2921050
The following files are available for download:
|
190930-new-number-of-votes-in-ab-volvo-en
|
https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c2691146
|
1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign
SOURCE AB Volvo
Share this article