New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 40 Series A shares to a total of 40 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 30 September 2019, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 477,354,489 Series A shares and 1,651,065,731 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 642,461,062.1 based on the number of registered shares.

