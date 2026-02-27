New number of votes in AB Volvo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 2,000,619 Series A shares to a total of 2,000,619 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 27 February 2026, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 442,288,469 Series A shares and 1,591,163,615 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 601,404,830.50 based on the number of registered shares.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.15 p.m. CET on 27 February, 2026.

