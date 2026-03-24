New NWEA Analysis Examines Trends in Kindergarten "Redshirting"

Study shows this trend remains uncommon, and academic advantages fade by third grade

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA, a K-12 assessment and research organization, released today a new analysis examining data on delaying five-year-olds' kindergarten entry — a practice known as redshirting. Using national data from over three million kindergartners from NWEA's MAP Growth K-2 assessment, this study explored redshirting trends between fall 2017 and 2025. It also follows a kindergarten cohort (2021-22) through the third grade, examining whether delaying kindergarten produces lasting academic benefits.

Key findings:

Between 2017 and 2025, 5 percent of kindergarteners were redshirted each year on average. The rate peaked in fall 2021 at 6.4 percent. This rate is on par with rates seen in the 1990s and 2000s, suggesting redshirting is still an uncommon practice.

White students and boys were most likely to be redshirted. Redshirting was also more common in low-poverty and rural schools.

The academic advantages of redshirting fade quickly. By third grade, redshirters were scoring equivalent to their peers who entered school on-time.

"It may seem like redshirting is a rising trend because the volume of conversations about whether parents should delay their child's entry into kindergarten for a year seems to have grown in recent years," said Dr. Megan Kuhfeld, Director of Growth Modeling and Data Analytics at NWEA. "However, our data show that redshirting is still uncommon. For most children, delaying kindergarten doesn't produce lasting academic benefits, so families should consider both the advantages and the potential downsides to holding their five-year-old back."

The study also highlights tradeoffs families may want to consider when deciding whether to delay kindergarten entry. While some children may benefit from additional time to develop socially or emotionally, delaying kindergarten also carries potential costs.

On the benefits side, the study noted that children starting school later were more academically and socially mature, but highlighted that those advantages are short-lived. Over the long term, academic advantages disappeared over the course of elementary school, and redshirted students were on par with those who started on time by third grade.

On the negative side was the extra cost of childcare. Parents who redshirted their students still had to provide childcare for that additional year, costing, on average, $12,000 a year. There was also a rise in high school dropout rates for students who started kindergarten a year later. Because redshirted students will turn 18 before finishing high school, there is a higher risk of dropping out. And there is the potential of lower lifetime earnings for those who enter the labor force one year later than their on-time-to-kindergarten peers.

"Research highlights that redshirting rarely produces lasting academic benefits for most children, but the decision is not a one-size-fits-all," said Sofia Postell, Research Analyst at NWEA and co-author of the new study. "Each family is unique and must evaluate the decision to delay kindergarten with a child's readiness, temperament, and developmental needs in mind."

The authors emphasize that while academic outcomes tend to converge over time, educators and families can play an important role in helping children transition successfully into school by providing clear expectations, supportive learning environments, and developmentally appropriate instruction.

Read the full report: https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/should-kindergartners-be-redshirted-costs-likely-outweigh-academic-benefits/

Fact sheet for families considering delaying kindergarten

To help schools address questions from families considering redshirting, NWEA is providing an easy-to-understand fact sheet on the benefits and costs of delaying kindergarten.

View the fact sheet: https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/kindergarten-redshirting-what-families-should-know/

About NWEA

NWEA®, a division of HMH, supports educators worldwide by providing responsive, evidence-based assessment solutions that illuminate learning needs and fuel student growth. For more than 40 years, NWEA has developed innovative pre-K–12 assessments, including its flagship assessment – MAP Growth, and professional learning that helps educators strengthen their practice and improve student outcomes. As part of its commitment to bring valuable insights to the education community, NWEA engages in research that examines issues that shed light on inequities and other barriers to academic opportunities. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA partners to help all kids learn.

Contact: Simona Beattie, Communications Director, [email protected] or 971.361.9526

SOURCE NWEA