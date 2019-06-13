New Oasis Senior Advisors Franchisees Dedicated to Helping Others

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthcare industry veteran and an award-winning community volunteer are the newest Oasis Senior Advisors. Illinois natives Kristy and Mark Malone bring an experienced, warmhearted approach to the Oasis Senior Advisors Algonquin franchise serving the northwest Chicago suburbs.

Mark and Kristy Malone

Kristy has spent most of her career as a medical assistant, working closely with patients and their insurance companies, and providing care and a compassionate ear when needed. Mark won the Bloomingdale Volunteer of the Year Award in 2016 for his more than 10 years of service to children in the community.

"The right people make all the difference, and we take special care to choose advisors who are truly dedicated to helping seniors and their families through one of the most challenging transitions of their lives," Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich said. "Mark and Kristy are people you can count on to stay with you, every step of the way."

Navigating the maze of senior housing options is difficult, as the Malones can attest from their own family experience, but Oasis Senior Advisors are there to help make it simple. They research the options, use OasisIQ™ software to identify the best fits and join in as seniors tour the communities. All of it comes at no cost to the seniors and their families.

"We watched as Mark's parents served as primary care facilitators for their loved ones and witnessed the struggles they encountered along the way in finding the best care for them," Kristy Malone said. "We just knew there had to be an easier way. As an Oasis Senior Advisor, we now know that we can provide that easier way."

The approach has proven successful, as Oasis Senior Advisors has quickly grown to nearly 100 locations across the U.S. since it was founded in 2014. The Bonita Springs, Florida-based franchisor was named to the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list in 2018.

Visit oasissenioradvisors.com to learn about the company's rapid ascent and to find out about franchise opportunities.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help finding transitional housing solutions that best fit the needs of seniors and their families. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the U.S. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC PR & Marketing

239-690-9840

216342@email4pr.com

ORGANIZATION

Tammi Dodson

Oasis Senior Advisors

239-449-9348

216342@email4pr.com





SOURCE Oasis Senior Advisors

Related Links

http://oasissenioradvisors.com

