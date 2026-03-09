New Observational Study Suggests Improved Mitochondrial Efficiency After 30 Days of Targeted Red and Near-Infrared Light Therapy

OSLO, Norway and NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Health, creators of FlexBeam, announced findings from a new observational study, examining changes in mitochondrial function markers following 30 days of consistent use of FlexBeam, the wearable red and near-infrared light therapy device.

The study evaluated individuals experiencing persistent fatigue as well as recreationally active athletes. Researchers assessed perceived fatigue scores alongside laboratory measurements of mitochondrial energy handling. Rather than simply increasing total energy output, the most consistent findings indicated improvements in how cells utilized energy under demand.

Dr. Zulia Frost, co-founder and clinical lead on the study, further explained, "While participants experienced meaningful reductions in fatigue, the improvements were not about overstimulating the system or simply forcing more energy production. Instead, we observed signs of improved mitochondrial efficiency and metabolic flexibility, meaning the cells were working smarter, not harder. That distinction matters. Supporting how the body manages energy under stress may be far more important for long-term resilience than simply increasing output. These results help us better understand how targeted red and near-infrared light can support recovery and reduce fatigue without increasing oxidative stress."

Key Observations

After 30 days of regular use:

Participants Reporting Persistent Fatigue

Markers associated with mitochondrial reserve capacity increased by 15–30%.

Indicators of mitochondrial efficiency improved by 10–20%.

Reliance on compensatory anaerobic pathways decreased by 10–20%.

Self-reported fatigue scores showed a statistically significant reduction in the chronic fatigue group.

No increase in oxidative stress markers was detected.

Recreational Athlete Cohort

Reduction in markers associated with mitochondrial energy waste (10–20%).

15–25% lower reliance on anaerobic energy pathways.

Stable total energy output with improved efficiency profiles.

No signs of elevated physiological stress markers.

Notably, the majority of measurable cellular adaptations were observed within the first 15 days. These findings suggest that, in some cases, fatigue may also reflect how efficiently energy is utilized at the cellular level, beyond just the lack of energy.

The data indicates that targeted red and near-infrared light exposure may support mitochondrial efficiency and metabolic reserve, without overstimulation or increased oxidative stress.

Recharge Health co-founder and CEO Bjørn Ekeberg notes that these findings reflect a broader shift in how photobiomodulation research is beginning to be understood. "Mitochondria have long been understood as a central mechanism behind the effects of red and near-infrared light therapy. However, directly measuring functional changes in human cellular energy has historically been difficult." He shares how this study represents an important step forward. "By combining validated fatigue metrics with objective measures of mitochondrial function, we're beginning to see clearer evidence of how targeted photobiomodulation can support the body's energy systems in a measurable way. At Recharge Health, our ambition is not just to build devices - but to build evidence. This is part of a long-term commitment to deepen the scientific foundation behind FlexBeam and advance how light therapy is understood and applied," explained Ekeberg.

Study Context

The study was observational in design and evaluated participants over a 30-day period. While findings are promising, further controlled studies are needed to fully establish causal relationships.

The manuscript has been submitted for peer-reviewed publication in Frontiers under Sports and Active Living, with co-author Greg Eckel of Bvital Clinical Research Site in Park City, United States.

Recharge Health continues to collaborate with clinical partners to better understand the role of photobiomodulation in recovery, resilience, and overall wellbeing.

