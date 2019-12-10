New Ocean Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), leading provider of enterprise health management solutions for employers, health plans and health systems announced today that their digital engagement platform and supporting technologies have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Digital Enterprise Health Management platform and app, The Voyage® has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places New Ocean in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours must work diligently to meet the complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT," said Stephen Kay, Vice President of Information Services and Security, New Ocean Health Solutions. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and New Ocean is pleased to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the rigorous privacy and security demands of the largest payers in the healthcare industry."

HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. "By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, New Ocean is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. The company delivers on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes digital health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles and risk factor analysis, New Ocean's programs are more personalized, adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies and digital embedded coaching to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth.

