New Ocean Expands Digital Suite with Depression Management Solution

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), preeminent provider of technology solutions and enterprise health management for employers, health plans and health systems announced that it will offer clients and members an exclusive digital depression management program through its core user-facing mobile platform, The Voyage®. This marks the eighth digital chronic disease management program released by the company.

Depression Management marks the eighth Chronic Condition Management solution New Ocean has added to their Digital Enterprise Health Management Platform. Through The Voyage®, New Ocean's user-facing mobile app, Depression Management delivers personalized self-care plans with embedded digital coaching. Its interactive Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Toolbox aims to help employees and members privately self-manage symptoms of depression between provider visits.

As part of the company's commitment to go beyond wellness, New Ocean will embed their depression management program into their platform providing users a seamless experience and access to its full range of programs, health tools, trackers, and health assessments. A personalized self-care plan serves up timely activities and recommendations including a daily mood check, medicine and symptom trackers, and nudges that will help users assess and monitor alcohol consumption and stress levels. A Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) tool box that contains an automatic thought record, depression journal and other interactive tools are designed to empower users to self-manage depression and is a bridge to clinical care. The entire system offers employees and members a private solution to handling symptoms of depression.

According to World Health Organization surveys, depression affects 16.2 million adults and is the leading cause for disability, significantly impacting employers and employees. Employees diagnosed with depression miss an average of 68 million days of work annually and the estimated cost to the employer per depressive episode ranges from $5,000 to over $25,000 according to Gallup.

"Today 180 million Americans are suffering from at least one chronic condition accounting for up to 90 percent of health care dollars spent." said Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The comorbidity of depression with physical chronic diseases such as diabetes is well recognized. We are committed to providing a robust platform that supports our clients and drives outcomes that can link improved physical and mental health with reduced claims."

New Ocean's platform includes programs for Type 2 diabetes, Asthma, COPD, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Angina, Post-heart Attack Support and over 350 lifestyle programs that focus on nutrition, physical activity, sleep, emotional well-being, stress management, financial well-being, smoking cessation, and responsible drinking.

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. We deliver on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set.

Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth. Depression management will become another component of MyPath, soon to be announced personalized medicine solution.

SOURCE New Ocean Health Solutions