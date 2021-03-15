New office expansion enables Hillmann Consulting, LLC to accelerate growth and offer Construction Services in the Northwest Region

GRESHAM, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillmann Consulting, LLC, a well-recognized leader in providing Environmental Health & Safety, Due Diligence & Remediation Management, and Construction Services, recently opened a new office in Gresham, Oregon to meet the increasing need for construction services in this area.

The new office expands Hillmann's nationwide presence and supports the company's strategic growth strategy. This expansion is driven by a collaborative effort of Western Regional Director, Kevin Smith and Western Regional Manager – Pacific Northwest, Sheri Cansler. They have assembled a team of project managers and support staff with well over 80+ years of combined experience within the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (A/E/C) industry. The team's experience in construction management and consulting, with specific expertise in design/build estimating and contracting, distressed project/workouts, real estate development, property condition inspections and seismic risk assessments are focused on serving critical client needs.

"The decision to expand our presence into the Portland and Seattle areas is an exciting development in our business growth strategy," said Chris Hillmann, President/CEO. "The area is rich with diverse talent and offers a rapidly increasing opportunity to provide unparalleled Construction Services."

Hillmann Consulting, LLC provides a wide range of services across a diverse group of markets nationwide. Our enduring company values, our expert technical skills and our passion to understand our client's business priorities and objectives allows us to serve as true business partners to the organizations we serve. At Hillmann, we strive to make a better future for all the communities we touch.

