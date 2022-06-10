New Office Expansion Enables Leaders in Gas Detection to Accelerate Growth and Product Offering to Customers Worldwide

CO2Meter, Inc. a leading manufacturer of gas detection devices, prepares to open a new office to expand its presence and leverage new market opportunities

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [CO2METER, INC.], a global manufacturer of gas detection, monitoring, and analytical devices announced today that they will be moving to a new, expanded facility in the Summer of 2022. The 20,000 sq. foot facility on Runway Drive in the Airport Business Park will allow CO2Meter to continue to grow its production, office space, and warehousing capacities as well as its training and service offerings.

CO2Meter's expansion plan, driven by a growth in customer demand and new applications, will allow the business to continue its accelerated growth trajectory. "The diversity of our product offerings and expertise in our business segments allowed us to continue to grow during the pandemic unlike some others. And our recent acquisition of GasLab.com accelerated our need and timeline to have one, consolidated manufacturing, sales, engineering, testing, and marketing space. The new integrated facility will continue to allow us to expand with our customers and to service the new markets we have identified to ensure our continued growth." noted CEO, Travis Lenander.

"With the expansion of our product portfolio we outgrew our existing facilities 2-3 years ago. By moving to the new facility it allows us to consolidate our employees and functions into a single, unified headquarters allowing us the opportunity to implement a more comprehensive procurement and storage strategy that feeds into a proper manufacturing workflow resulting in increased efficiencies," added Nicole Lenander, CFO. "Our entire team is excited to move into the new space, see our logo go up on the side of the building, and to welcome family, friends, the community, and our business partners in to see our new global headquarters."

About CO2Meter, Inc.

Often identified as a leading source for gas detection, monitoring, and analytical solutions, CO2Meter continues to focus on the development of solutions for its customers. Since its incorporation in 2006, CO2Meter works diligently to utilize the latest, proven gas sensing technologies to solve the urgent needs of our partners. By providing unique, high quality, sensors, and devices, CO2Meter strives each day and in each customer interaction to provide education about gas detection and monitoring, and to ensure the health, welfare, and safety of the public. Its main products are recognized specifically for a focus in carbon dioxide monitoring to ensure safety, control, compliance, and analysis across a variety of applications, worldwide.

The company's mission is to provide best-in-class gas detection, monitoring, and analysis solutions, while ensuring education and long-term business of our partners and customers. CO2Meter currently serves thousands of customers across the globe and has been recognized as one of Florida's Top 50 fastest-growing companies and Top Volusia Company for Best Practices.

For more information on CO2Meter, visit its website at https://www.CO2Meter.com

