New Office for Modern Heart and Vascular Institute - Heart & Vein Doctor in Katy, Texas (Cardiologist)

KATY, Texas, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2020, Modern Heart and Vascular Institute began seeing patients at their new state-of-the-art cardiovascular center of excellence in Katy, Texas. The office is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools used to assess heart health and diagnose cardiac conditions in the earliest of stages.

Modern Heart and Vascular offers on-site testing for your convenience and assurance of exceptional quality, accuracy, and timely follow-up.

The following services and more are offered by their providers and expert staff of certified technicians:

- Electrocardiogram (EKG)

- Monitors

- Echocardiogram

- Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical)

- Cardiac PET/CT Scans

- Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI)

- Arterial Doppler

- Venous Doppler

- Carotid Doppler

- Renal Artery Doppler

- Abdominal Aorta Doppler

- Pacemaker/AICD Checks

- EECP

- Modern Vein Treatments: Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy

- Expert Consultation

- Executive Cardiovascular Exam

- Dietary Consultation

- Heart Failure Clinic

- Prevention Focused Services

With more than 16 years of experience, Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT, is the Doctor's Doctor. He leads the practice and serves as a personal cardiologist for many local physicians and their families.

We Help With The Management Of:

- Chest Pain

- Shortness of Breath

- Dizziness or Passing Out

- Palpitations/ Rapid Heartbeat

- Fatigue/No Energy

- Swelling in Legs

- Sweating

- Pain/Cramps in Legs

- Varicose Veins

- Heart Murmurs

- Heart Attacks

- Strokes

- Blockages in Heart Arteries

- Blockages in Leg Arteries

- High Blood Pressure

- High Cholesterol

- Heart Valve Conditions

- Pacemakers and Defibrillators

- Congestive Heart failure

- Aneurysms

- Carotid Artery Disease

- Arrhythmias

- Prevention (Family History, Smoking Cessation, Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity)

- Women's Heart Health

- Men's Heart Health

- Senior's Heart Health

- Athlete's Heart Heath

- Diabetic's Heart Health

- Many Others...

Prevention, Prevention, Prevention

Verified Patient Testimonial: "Doctor A is cool; he's my friend. I can call him a friend because that's exactly how he treats me and my family. The staff is awesome. This establishment is highly recommended if you want to be treated as important as you are. "

To Read More Patient Testimonials, Click Here.

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology

Contact:

Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT

Phone: 832-644-8930

Email: [email protected]

