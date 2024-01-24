New Omdia research reveals SVOD 'stacking' has fallen but FAST viewership continues to rise

News provided by

Omdia

24 Jan, 2024, 07:34 ET

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer appetite for subscription streaming services has transformed the industry over the past decade, but exclusive new data from Omdia has found a notable shift in subscription video on demand (SVOD) 'stacking' behavior.

Continue Reading
US: Weekly FAST users as a proportion of total video users (November 2020-2023)
US: Weekly FAST users as a proportion of total video users (November 2020-2023)

According to Omdia's data, there has been a significant change in the way consumers are subscribing to multiple streaming services. Previously, consumers would often stack multiple subscriptions to gain access to a wider range of content. However, the new data suggests that there has been a shift in this behavior, indicating that consumers are becoming more selective in their choices and opting for a more focused approach to their streaming subscriptions.

Discussing the trends, Maria Rua Aguete, Omdia Senior Research Director revealed that the countries where the growth of streaming and studio services (advertising video on demand and SVOD) are showing signs of slowing down are the US, and Brazil. "After over half a decade of steady growth, we're observing a shift in how paid video services are consumed. The traditional model of stacking multiple paid services is losing ground. This is partly driven by the increasing popularity of free ad-supported television (FAST) channels, which are becoming a preferred choice for supplementary viewing."

The number of SVOD subscriptions per household in the US was approaching 3.5 in April 2023, but Omdia's research has found that number fell more than 10% to under three services by November 2023.

In line with Omdia's forecasts, FAST has remained on track to become a prominent service in the US, with weekly users of these channels representing 46% of total video users. Brazil has also seen a dramatic rise in FAST viewership, with weekly users now accounting for 36% of the video audience, a 4.5-fold increase from 2020.

The UK, another key player in the FAST market, has seen a surge in FAST viewers, now representing 21% of total video users.

"The FAST channel market continues to witness strong growth in the UK, Canada, and Brazil, with revenues projected to reach $8bn by 2024. This poses both opportunities and challenges for service providers as they adapt to the changing landscape to keep up with evolving viewer demands," concludes Rua Aguete.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Contact
Fasiha Khan[email protected]

SOURCE Omdia

Also from this source

VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

New research from Omdia signals a major downturn in the consumer VR market. Headset sales suffered a 24% decline in 2023, plummeting to 7.7 million...
Omdia: FAST's top five channels in US drive 20% total consumption

Omdia: FAST's top five channels in US drive 20% total consumption

New research from Omdia has revealed that Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST)'s growth in the US is being powered by a small number of players with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.