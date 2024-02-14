New Omdia research shows eSIM installed base in IoT to top 3.6 billion by 2030

News provided by

Omdia

14 Feb, 2024, 05:26 ET

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eSIM technology is bringing greater efficiency to the cellular IoT market and empowering enterprises with greater flexibility and choice as shown in new research by Omdia.

Catalyzed by the GSMA SGP.31/32 specifications, eSIM technology is primed for mass adoption, particularly on LPWAN devices. With the complexity of switching between network profiles reduced, enterprises can take advantage of easier device management, greater network coverage, and improved commercial terms.

eSIM technology has been widely adopted in consumer markets, particularly with higher-end smartphones and smartwatches. Constraints on power, computing, and end user intervention have stymied the ability of IoT enterprises to take full advantage of this technology. Omdia believes that these hurdles are beginning to be reduced as solutions come to market. Advances in eSIM technology will drive adoption in IoT from just over 1 billion in 2023 to over 3.6 billion in 2030.

The market is being driven not only by improvements in eSIM technology, but also by other key trends driving IoT adoption, such as 5G RedCap, 5G Massive IoT, and 4G LTE Cat-1bis modules, as well as enterprise demand.

"eSIM technology has long been seen as an important form factor for IoT devices, but now we are seeing the technology improve in ways that help enterprises provision over-the-air in resource-constrained IoT devices," said John Canali, IoT Principal Analyst, Omdia. "This will create greater competition between communication service providers (CSPs), as IoT enterprises are less subjected to vendor lock-in by the CSPs and are better positioned to renegotiate connectivity tariffs."

"The new GSMA SGP.32 eSIM specification was much needed and has been specifically designed for IoT. It offers significant advantages in terms of cost, flexibility and longevity for hardware OEMs, finally beginning to bridge the gap between traditional consumer device provisioning and more traditional IoT devices. This will help to accelerate adoption in key industries, not only those that have long desired eSIM standardization, such as automotive, but in a multitude of others also," added Andrew Brown, Practice Lead, IoT at Omdia.

Omdia's eSIM forecast is supported by primary data that Omdia collected during a survey of over 700 global IoT enterprises in which nearly 90% of respondents planned to adopt eSIM/iSIM technology over the next two years. Aside from the increased security IoT enterprises prioritize the benefits of eSIMs to create more complete/reliable networks, manage costs, and the ability to easily comply with local regulations.

Read more in Omdia's eSIMs in IoT update and eSIMs in IoT Update: 2023 Forecast (subscription required).

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Contact
Fasiha Khan[email protected] 

SOURCE Omdia

Also from this source

Omdia forecasts ad-supported Amazon Prime service to generate over $2bn in additional ad revenue in 2024

Omdia forecasts ad-supported Amazon Prime service to generate over $2bn in additional ad revenue in 2024

Following the debut of Amazon's ad-supported Prime Video service this week, new and exclusive analysis from Omdia reveals the streaming platform is...
New Omdia research reveals SVOD 'stacking' has fallen but FAST viewership continues to rise

New Omdia research reveals SVOD 'stacking' has fallen but FAST viewership continues to rise

Consumer appetite for subscription streaming services has transformed the industry over the past decade, but exclusive new data from Omdia has found...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.