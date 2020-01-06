New OmniVision 48MP Image Sensor Provides Unparalleled High Dynamic Range and 4K Video Performance for Flagship Mobile Phones

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced at CES the OV48C, a 48 megapixel (MP) image sensor with a large 1.2 micron pixel size to enable high resolution and excellent low light performance for flagship smartphone cameras. The OV48C is the industry's first image sensor for high resolution mobile cameras with on-chip dual conversion gain HDR, which eliminates motion artifacts and produces an excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). This sensor also offers a staggered HDR option with on-chip combination, providing smartphone designers with the maximum flexibility to select the best HDR method for a given scene.

"The combination of high resolution, large pixel size and high dynamic range is essential to providing the image quality required by flagship mobile phone designers for features such as night mode," said Arun Jayaseelan, staff marketing manager at OmniVision. "The OV48C is the only flagship mobile image sensor in the industry to offer the combination of high 48MP resolution, a large 1.2 micron pixel, high speed, and on-chip high dynamic range, which provides superior SNR, unparalleled low light performance and high quality 4K video."

Built on OmniVision's PureCel® Plus stacked die technology, this 1/1.3" optical format sensor provides leading-edge still image capture and video performance for flagship smartphones. The OV48C also integrates an on-chip, 4-cell color filter array and hardware remosaic, which provides high quality, 48MP Bayer output, or 8K video, in real time. In low light conditions, this sensor can use near-pixel binning to output a 12MP image for 4K2K video with four times the sensitivity, yielding a 2.4 micron-equivalent performance. In either case, the OV48C can consistently capture the best quality images without motion blur, as well as enabling digital crop zoom with 12MP resolution and fast mode switch. Additionally, this sensor offers a wide range of features, including digital crop zoom and a CPHY interface, making it ideal for main, rear-facing cameras in multicamera configurations. The OV48C also uses 4C Half Shield phase detection for fast autofocus support.

Output formats include 48MP at 15 frames per second (fps), 12MP with 4-cell binning at 60 fps, and 4K2K video at 60 fps with the extra pixels needed for electronic image stabilization. This sensor also offers 1080p video with slow motion support at 240 fps, as well as 720p at 360 fps.

OV48C samples are available now, and this new image sensor will be demonstrated at OmniVision's CES hotel suite , from January 7-10. Contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information or to schedule a CES meeting: www.ovt.com/contact-sales .

