New OnBoard Capabilities Help Enterprise Boards And Leaders Identify Conflicts Of Interest And Complete Required Regulatory Filings

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, provider of the award-winning OnBoard board management software platform that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, recently introduced new capabilities designed for Directors and Officers (D&O) Questionnaires. This helps organizations identify conflicts of interest and complete regulatory filings required of public companies. Available as an optional add-on, Passageways is also offering customers the opportunity to migrate their existing D&O data and questionnaires to the OnBoard platform with accompanying migration and creation services.

"Our D&O Questionnaire capability is another example of next generation set of tools that enhance our customer's governance and risk management," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "Legal counsel, administrative staff, and board members can now execute these important governance questionnaires entirely within OnBoard, improving efficiency and maintaining security over highly-sensitive personal data. All this with an intuitive dashboard, which streamlines this often arduous process."

D&O Questionnaires are distributed by a company to its Directors and Officers under the auspices of Sections 13 and 15 of the Exchange Act of 1934. They are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be completed annually. The average Questionnaire is 40 pages and 65 questions long, focusing on an individual director's background and experience, securities ownership, independence, insider transactions, and compensation.

Benefits of using OnBoard's D&O capabilities include:

Replication . Previous years' Questionnaires can be duplicated for a quicker start.





. Previous years' Questionnaires can be duplicated for a quicker start. Pre-Filled Data. Admins can pre-fill information, and previous years' answers can be set to populate automatically.





Admins can pre-fill information, and previous years' answers can be set to populate automatically. Security. The security of OnBoard provides peace of mind for both the company and the directors and officer that their sensitive information is secure. Once a questionnaire is finished, the board member can e-sign the Questionnaire using OnBoard's eSignature capability and administrators save it to OnBoard's secure Resource Folder.





The security of OnBoard provides peace of mind for both the company and the directors and officer that their sensitive information is secure. Once a questionnaire is finished, the board member can e-sign the Questionnaire using OnBoard's eSignature capability and administrators save it to OnBoard's secure Resource Folder. Easy export. L egal and administrative staff can easily export the completed Questionnaire as a PDF, Word Document, or printed as hardcopy, so it fits in with your existing regulatory compliance process.





egal and administrative staff can easily export the completed Questionnaire as a PDF, Word Document, or printed as hardcopy, so it fits in with your existing regulatory compliance process. More than D&O. The D&O capabilities in OnBoard are capable of handling other sensitive governance matters: compliance questionnaires, , CEO & management valuations, board evaluations, and more.

To help customers migrate their existing D&O data and questionnaires into the OnBoard platform, Passageways is offering customers the assistance of its award-winning Customer Success team at no additional charge.

"Moving D&O Questionnaires from paper to OnBoard improves accuracy and streamlines and secures the entire administrative and collection process," said Passageways Vice President of Product, Doug Wilson. "This new capability transforms what has been an essential but inefficient, time-consuming process into a simple, time-saving workflow."

More details about D&O Questionnaires can be found on the Passageways website.

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations, and government bodies. Learn more at Passageways.com.

Media Inquiries: Rashmi Bijai, VP Marketing, [email protected], +1.574.229.6491

SOURCE Passageways

Related Links

http://www.passageways.com

