New One Year Vouchers Save Guests Up to 30% on Conestoga Wagons and All Lodging/RV Sites at California's Yosemite Pines Resort

GROVELAND, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new authentic Conestoga Wagons with modern amenities at Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging near Yosemite National Park are very popular with both resort guests and worldwide media. In response, Yosemite Pines is now offering new discount vouchers (https://yosemitepinesrv.com/vouchers) for up to 30% off on their Conestoga Wagons as well as all Cabins, Yurts and RV sites.

The Conestoga Wagons at Yosemite Pines have authentic styling but modern amenities for nostalgia that transcends every generation. Put some "Pioneer Spirit" in your next vacation, and because Yosemite Pines is just 22 miles from Yosemite National Park's western gate, staying in these very popular wagons is perfect for day trips into the park or throughout California's historic Gold Country. The classic trailers at Yosemite Pines allow guest to stay in a luxury trailer without worrying about towing it to the resort. These fully-furnished trailers will remind you of a day gone by when families were seen on Route 66 pulling their "house on wheels" to their next vacation spot. Just 22 miles from Yosemite National Park's western gate, staying at Yosemite Pines is perfect for day trips into the park or throughout California's historic Gold Country.

These new discount vouchers – good for a whole year instead of the usual 90 days – allow guests to lock in their discount with a year's time to plan the specific dates of their Yosemite vacation with some restrictions and black out dates.

"Buying a voucher now makes the resort's already affordable lodging and camping, even with some black out days, a great value," stated the Yosemite Pines Resort manager. "Numerous national and international magazines and websites have recently published articles about our Conestoga Wagons and the resort. Our new vouchers give guests a great way to save on their Yosemite area vacation, with the flexibility of scheduling specific dates with a discount.

Yosemite Pines Resort makes a great "home base" for day trips into Yosemite National Park and California's Gold Country. Along with the unique Conestoga Wagons, the resort offers many levels of Yosemite lodging and camping options nestled in the tall pines just east of the quaint village of Groveland. At the resort, guests can stay in Luxury Cabins, Premium Loft Cabins, Deluxe and "Cozy" Cabins, Classic "Airstream-style" trailers, fun "Retro" camping trailers, and camping sites for all sizes of RVs, many with full hook-ups.

Yosemite Pines Resort really comes alive for family fun in the spring and summer months. Activities such as campfires and hayrides add to the year-round resort amenities including a Pool area with adjacent Bocce Ball and Volleyball courts, a children's play area, and our very popular Petting Farm.

After spending the day with nearby hiking, biking, river rafting, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and enjoying photography around Yosemite Valley, guests of the resort return to their cabin, trailer, RV or Conestoga Wagon for a meal around the bar-b-cue or campfire, or a quick bite at the on-site Deli.

While the main draw for Yosemite Pines Resort guests is of course Yosemite National Park, the resort is close to many areas of interest including the historic Gold Country towns of Columbia, Jamestown and Sonora, plus Pine Mountain Lake, and Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. With an easy drive from the resort, travelers can find live music, museums, art galleries, the Jamestown Railroad, winery tasting rooms and plenty of quaint shops.

Many guests of Yosemite Pines Resort experience Yosemite National Park by taking the YARTS shuttle bus (https://yarts.com/routes-and-schedules/sonora-buck-meadows-yosemite-valley) from the shuttle stop right at the resort to the park's Visitor Center. The shuttle's affordable fare includes the National Park entrance fee, allowing travelers to sit back and take in the scenery between Yosemite Pines Resort and the National Park while someone else does the driving.

To lock in a great rate with the resort's new discount vouchers, visit https://yosemitepinesrv.com/vouchers and purchase your voucher. Then, when you are ready to book your Yosemite vacation, call the resort at (209) 962-7690 to check availability for your preferred dates and book your reservation.

Start thinking about your 2019 Yosemite Escapation™ today - where "escape" and "vacation" meet. To find out more about the resort's lodging options, RV camping and family fun activities, visit https://yosemitepinesrv.com.

