New One-Year Vouchers Save Guests Up to 30% on Lodging and RV Sites at Oregon's Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort

REEDSPORT, Ore., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new discount vouchers available at Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort in the Oregon Coast Range, guests are able to save now on lodging and camping with a "summer season" two-night voucher. Or even bigger discount rates can be locked in with the second voucher option, good for one year from date of purchase. Vouchers can be purchased at www.loonlakerv.com/vouchers.

The Cozy Cabins are just one of the many affordable lodging options that are now being offered at an even greater savings with the Resort's discount vouchers. Campers will enjoy the scenic surroundings of Oregon's Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort when they save with the Resort's discount vouchers.

Loon Lake is open, but there has been confusion about the accessibility of Loon Lake as the Bureau of Land Management's announced that the Loon Lake Recreation Site is closed for Summer 2019. However, the Recreation Site only encompasses the BLM campground and beach and Loon Lake is fully open as is Loon Lake Lodge and their on-site Marina.

With the "summer season" discount vouchers now on sale, guests can enjoy savings for lodging through August 15th, while the "one year" vouchers can be used to reduce lodging and camping rates after August 15th. Loon Lake Resort is open April 14th to October 15th.

The discount vouchers are available for Loon Lake Resort's large Waterfront House, Cabins, Yurts, Cottages, Motel Rooms and RV sites. With these two-night vouchers, guests can reserve selected cabins during the busy summer "high" season, or purchase a voucher for all lodging at a savings of up to 30% with a one-year expiration date on a future Oregon Coast Range vacation.

Loon Lake – surrounded by hillsides of tall Douglas Fir and Cedar trees just a few miles from Pacific Ocean dunes and beaches – continues to draw visitors from around the West because it is the only recreational lake in the Oregon Coast Range and is great for boating, fishing and swimming.

"We are offering these discount vouchers now, as it makes all of our lodging and RV sites options even more affordable and introduces our Resort to campers who formally stayed at the BLM campground," stated Loon Lake Lodge's managers.

While the beach and docks at the BLM are closed, Loon Lake Resort has a smaller swimming beach that is open and the Resort's Marina offers a boat launching dock, plus rentals of boats, Sea-Doos and stand up paddle boards.

Loon Lake Resort has been a summer destination for families for generations, and in addition to Oregon Coast Cabins, offers quick meal dining on the deck overlooking the lake.

When not enjoying all the family fun of the lake, guests can make a short drive through the Oregon Coast Range to experience the Umpqua River State Scenic Corridor, before continuing west past the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area to the coastal towns of Reedsport and Winchester Bay and north to Florence. The 40-mile long Oregon ocean dunes – towering up to 500 feet high – are popular for ATV riders, and the Winchester Bay Lighthouse and Reedsport Discovery Center are perfect for a family outing with an education element. Numerous hiking trails in the area allow nature lovers to explore the Umpqua River and the many scenic lakes along the coast. And for a thrill ride, travel a short drive north up Highway 101 to the Florence area for guided dune buggy rides or sandboarding.

For media interviews about the new discount vouchers at Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort, contact Julie Celeste at 218362@email4pr.com. Booking inquiries can be made directly to the Resort at (541) 599-2244 or www.loonlakerv.com.

