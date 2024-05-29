New Online Business Delivers the Best Foods from The Northeast To Anywhere in The United States

Innovative Service Delivers Authentic New Haven Area Cuisine to Homes Nationwide, Catering to Those Who've Relocated or Simply Crave Culinary Excellence

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven Direct Connect, a new food service business based in Connecticut, is on a heartfelt mission: to deliver authentic Italian and other high-quality gourmet foods straight to the doorsteps of Northeastern transplants and discerning food enthusiasts across the United States.

"I'm an Italian American and have lived in the greater New Haven area my entire life with fond memories enjoying the great food and entertainment of this area with family and friends," said New Haven Direct Connect Founder Steve Thomas. "Hearing how difficult it is for New Haveners and Northeasterners to find the same quality food after relocating, I decided to build a business to reconnect people with the foods they love and miss, bringing a taste of home to wherever they are."

New Haven Direct Connect provides a curated selection of iconic food products from renowned, long-standing Northeastern family brands. Customers can mix and match items from favorites such as Liuzzi Cheese, Lamberti Sausage, Lucibello's Pastry Shop, Napoli Foods, Apicella's Bakery, Durante's Pasta, Claire's Corner Copia, Petonito's Pastry Shop, Foxon Park Soda, Grand Apizza, Ferraro's Meats, Blackie's Relish and Hummel Brothers Meats. With an easy-to-use website, NewHavenDirectConnect.com, customers can order these delicacies, which are then carefully cold-packed and shipped via 2-day express to ensure freshness and quality.

"What sets New Haven Direct Connect apart is its unwavering commitment to service and quality, underscored by its local roots and personalized touch," says Thomas. "We are thrilled to offer classics like Hummel's hot dogs and meats, Grand Apizza's New Haven-style Apizza, Lucibello's Italian pastries and cookies, and Foxon Park Soda to those who appreciate true culinary craftsmanship."

Customers have the option to indulge in these delectable foods themselves or send packages as thoughtful, nostalgic gifts. "Celebrating with foods that bring back memories of home and family is something special," Thomas notes, highlighting the business's popularity during festive seasons like Christmas and Easter. "We love making people happy, and there's no better way to celebrate than with great food."

For more information or to place an order, visit New Haven Direct Connect or call (877) 219-5150.

About New Haven Direct Connect

New Haven Direct Connect is an online food service company based in Connecticut, dedicated to delivering the finest culinary treasures from the Northeast region to doorsteps across the United States. Founded by Steve Thomas, a passionate Italian American with deep roots in the greater New Haven area, the company aims to bridge the gap for Northeastern transplants and discerning food enthusiasts by providing access to authentic Italian and gourmet foods they love and miss. More information is available at newhavendirectconnect.com.

