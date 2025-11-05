New Online Campaign Celebrates Migrants as Climate Solutionaries

America Ferrera joins The Solutions Project in highlighting the invaluable climate solutions migrants have brought to the United States



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solutions Project , a leading funder of grassroots climate organizations, has launched a new social media campaign celebrating the ways U.S. migrants are helping their communities adapt to climate change. The week-long campaign, titled Building Home + Future , kicked off on Monday, November 3 and today released a powerful video narrated by award-winning actress, America Ferrera. The campaign will run through Sunday, November 9.

Building Home + Future Narrated by America Ferrera

As part of the campaign, The Solutions Project is looking at narratives of those displaced by climate disasters within the U.S., as well as those migrating across borders for political, economic or climate reasons.

"It takes bravery to leave your home and to build a new life in a new community or country," said Gloria Walton , President and CEO of The Solutions Project. "This year marked the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, one of the largest examples of climate migration in this country. Since then, with the rising climate crisis, we've experienced even more climate migration—here and all over the world. Climate migrants can drive the solutions we need for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience, making them true solutionaries."

Building Home + Future will highlight migrant-led climate solutions in three cities and regions:

In San Francisco, the Latinx-led nonprofit PODER has a group of immigrant leaders and community outreach workers called Promotoras sharing knowledge with the local population about migrant rights, climate disaster preparedness, and climate resilience. The Promotoras are leading community engagement in the San Francisco Healthy and Resilient Homes program to help ensure Northern California's electrification efforts also benefit households most impacted by disinvestment and environmental harm, like displaced peoples and immigrant communities.

"Across the country, immigrant workers are showing up to protect all Americans from the growing threat of climate change," said Oscar Londoño, Co-Executive Director of WeCount! . "As temperatures rise every year, immigrant workers are leading the fight to protect all outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses and deaths on the job. As hurricanes, floods, and wildfires devastate our communities, immigrant workers are risking their lives to protect our homes and rebuild our cities. Instead of giving in to a false politics of fear and division, we should honor the sacrifice and contributions of millions of immigrant workers in our communities and fight together for a country and a future that includes all of us."

In the Building Home + Future video , America Ferrera voices, "No matter why we move or where we came from, this is the moment to acknowledge that migrants can strengthen communities and bring with them robust climate solutions. This moment calls for all of us to join forces."

Through this campaign, The Solutions Project aims to amplify on social media positive stories about migrants, climate solutions, and the importance of a vibrant multi-racial democracy.

"We have a responsibility to challenge false and dangerous narratives. We encourage our partners, allies, and like-minded people around the world to join us in this effort," said Mark Ruffalo, Co-Founder of The Solutions Project.

National Partnership for New Americans is one of dozens of organizations that are also participating in the campaign. This week NPNA launched www.climatedisplacedleaders.org to showcase a diverse set of first-hand stories from immigrants and refugees who migrated to the United States seeking safety from climate impacts.

"Immigrants and refugees are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and its solutions," said Ahmed Gaya , Director of the Climate Justice Collaborative at the National Partnership for New Americans . "Despite facing the trauma of displacement from their homes, these climate displaced leaders are planting the seeds of resilience in communities across the United States. We launched www.climatedisplacedleaders.org to elevate the first-hand stories of so many immigrants and refugees who arrive carrying so little, but bringing so much."

The Solutions Project's website , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn will serve as the platforms for the Building Home + Future campaign.

