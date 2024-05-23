New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus

TURIN, Italy, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Italian football club Juventus has announced top online gaming site Instant Casino will be its new regional partner in Europe.

The agreement promises a wide range of entertainment opportunities and exclusive rewards for both Juventus fans and Instant Casino players.

Iconic Italian football club Juventus announced top online gaming site Instant Casino will be its new regional partner in Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Instant Casino)

Alexandre Zodmi, Juventus Head of Partnerships Development and Academies, commented on the new partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Instant Casino to the Juventus family. Instant Casino shares our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are confident that together, we will create unforgettable experiences for our fans."

Juventus & Instant Casino Sign Landmark Partnership

The partnership between Juventus and Instant Casino aims to deliver an unforgettable chapter in sports entertainment. Despite being a relatively new brand, Instant Casino has quickly made a name for itself in the online gaming market, thanks to its instant payouts.

The partnership aims to increase its brand visibility to a whole other level, making Instant Casino one of the most prominent new players into the iGaming industry.

As per the agreement, Instant Casino will become an integral part of the Juventus ecosystem. For instance, the LED system at Allianz Stadium will feature the Instant Casino logo, accompanied by a range of exciting promotions.

Moreover, the platform will offer opportunities for fans to win official jerseys and tickets to Juventus games.

"We are honoured and excited to partner with the iconic Italian club Juventus", said Greg Turner, the head of PR at Instant Casino.

"We are looking forward to starting to work with Juventus, which has a rich history and has won countless trophies both domestically and in Europe. At Instant Casino, we will continue to disrupt the market with our simplified casino product, while also offering our players the fastest experience in the business"

Website: Instant Casino

X: https://twitter.com/_InstantCasino

Telegram: https://t.me/Instant_Casino

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420633/Instant_Casino_1.jpg

SOURCE Instant Casino