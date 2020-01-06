New Online Coffee Mug Store Supports Animal Rescue

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mommy needs her coffee," reads one of the many humorous coffee mugs now for sale by Mugadoo. The new online store was launched in December by Brian McGuire to offer unique coffee mug designs and to support animal rescue organizations.

Part of the Mugadoo Mugs Pets Collection: This home is decorated with dog hair and wet nose print art Part of the Mugadoo Mugs Motivation Collection: Dreams won't work unless you do

McGuire says that he is a coffee hound and loves unique mugs to help brighten his morning. He wanted to establish a creative outlet for his designs but also wanted to support a cause…animal rescue. He currently has two rescue dogs and wants to help organizations that find loving homes for homeless pets through the store's "Mugs for Mutts" program.

Currently, the Mugs for Mutts program features support for Best Friends Animal Society. Customers are able to choose their own favorite animal-related charity when adding products to the shopping cart or at checkout. McGuire makes donations to the selected organizations each month.

With multiple design collections, Mugadoo customers can enjoy their morning cup with humorous, inspirational or sincere sayings like:

"This home is decorated by dog hair and wet noseprint art"

"Don't make me use my nurse voice"

"Dreams won't work unless you do"

"Coffee, because adulting is hard"

The immediate response to the store has been excellent. There are already several new designs in the pipeline, with plans to release additional coffee mug designs to enthusiastic customers each month. The store currently features a "Valentines Collection" for Valentine's Day gift-giving. Look for Mother's Day designs in May and patriotic designs for summer.

One unique feature of the store is the offer of discounts on sets of two or more mugs. However, the sets don't have to be matching. The discount applies to mixed selections of mugs as well.

Mugadoo is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. You can purchase mugs at mugadoo.com.

Contact:

Brian McGuire

231760@email4pr.com or (404) 997-8398

SOURCE Mugadoo