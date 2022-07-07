New Online Community for Feminist Leaders

Club Fruition Facilitates Education, Networking, and Collaboration

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Fruition is a new online membership group for feminist leaders recently launched by The Fruition Coalition. Club Fruition educates, connects, and mobilizes feminist leaders through resources, networking, discussion, strategy development, collaborative problem solving and projects, activities, and events. Club Fruition is a gender-inclusive space that welcomes feminist leaders with diverse identities, experiences, and perspectives. To learn more and join, go to clubfruition.com.

Club Fruition is organized by Jessica R. Dreistadt, PhD through her small business, The Fruition Coalition. "Feminist leadership is even more relevant and needed now than ever before," Dreistadt said. "Practices like inclusion, authenticity, flourishing, creativity, optimism, and collaboration ­are all consistent with feminist leadership. Club Fruition helps members add depth to their knowledge and strengthen the application of feminist concepts into their work as leaders to create more welcoming spaces, equitable opportunities, and wellbeing for all people."

Members learn how to develop their professional relationships, policies, decision making, and culture through a feminist lens. Club Fruition is open to feminist leaders in all sectors.

Dreistadt is a native of the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector and more than 10 years of university teaching experience. She earned master's degrees in sociology from Lehigh University and nonprofit management from Eastern University. She recently completed a doctorate in organizational leadership at Eastern University.

Club Fruition is a project of the Women's Creative Leadership Network, an initiative of The Fruition Coalition. The Women's Creative Leadership Network has more than 7,000 members from over 100 countries.

The Fruition Coalition was started by Dreistadt in 2001 to build the capacity of grassroots nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia. Today, the company creates flourishing organizations and communities around the world through education, consulting services, publications, and networking opportunities. You can learn more about The Fruition Coalition at FruitionCoalition.com.

