New Online Competition Has Launched for College Students Studying Hospitality and Tourism

HADLEY, Mass., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Matters, the leading provider of cloud-based, interactive educational business simulations for high schools, colleges, and corporations, today announced a new online competition underway for college students studying hospitality and tourism.

In collaboration with the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE), Knowledge Matters is running the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition which features Knowledge Matters' brand-new Hospitality Collection of simulations - immersive, interactive, cloud-based simulations designed to teach hotel management and lodging operations at the collegiate level.

The ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition runs through March 15th and is a free competition, open to any college student attending an ICHRIE-affiliated university or college.

Using the new Hospitality Collection simulations, hospitality and tourism students from around the globe are competing with one another to see who can achieve the best score managing their simulated hotel.

"ICHRIE has a long history of championing hotel and tourism education, and we're excited to partner with ICHRIE to offer college students around the world the opportunity to compete in the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition ," said Peter Jordan, founder and CEO, Knowledge Matters. "We launched the Hospitality Collection of Case Simulations in November, and it's great to give college students the opportunity to compete with the simulations that are now being used in many collegiate hospitality and lodging management classes."

Case Simulations, designed to engage digitally-native students, are the natural evolution of interactive, online teaching curriculum - cloud-based, and accessible from any browser or device. As students take control of their own virtual hotels in the Hospitality Collection of simulations, they see the impact of their management decisions in a rich, visual virtual world. If hotel guests are unhappy with management policies, students will see negative social media feedback within the simulation.

The constant feedback loop within the simulations engages students and cements learning of hospitality management concepts and theories. Case Simulations' Hospitality Collection includes 11 Case Simulations that each focus on a specific discipline (revenue management, engineering, front desk, etc.) and three "General Manager" projects that challenge students to tie them all together. The Case Simulations and projects enable students to go beyond learning a hospitality management concept via a textbook and learn via a simulated, virtual hotel experience.

About International CHRIE

International CHRIE (ICHRIE), a non-profit professional association, provides programs and services to continually improve the quality of global education, research, service and business operations in the hospitality and tourism industry. ICHRIE offers an unparalleled opportunity for hospitality and tourism educators and industry professionals to come together and affect change for the future. For more information: www.chrie.org .

About Knowledge Matters

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content for business, marketing, and personal finance. Knowledge Matters' visual sims allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game technology. In the past year, Knowledge Matters served more than 3,750,000 simulation-based exercises. The company's Virtual Business line of simulations have been used in over one-third of all the high schools in the United States. The company's Case Simulations are used by leading universities globally. Knowledge Matters also delivers corporate training solutions to Fortune 500 clients.

