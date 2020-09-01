New Online Course Makes the Business Case for Safety and Teaches How to Make it Happen

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, we witness via mass media major safety incidents. These are only the tip of the iceberg of the numerous safety failures that are not in the public eye. Most of these incidents are avoidable and have their roots in failures of safety culture.

Safety is at the foundation of an excellent business operation, and leaders who ignore or delegate safety are jeopardizing organizational profitability and longevity. Building a safe company is not about more rules and regulations. It is about building a behavior-based culture.

Business executive Brian Fielkow has turned a track record of extraordinary safety and business success into a new, affordable online course, Making Safety Happen—How to Build Your Bottom Line with Safety Excellence.

Fielkow, a nationally known author and keynote speaker, is CEO of Jetco Delivery and Executive Vice President of the $250 million freight company GTI Group. "By moving beyond compliance and building a positive safety culture, we were able to ignite our growth. Safety is the lowest cost/highest return investment that a company can make," he says. In Making Safety Happen, Fielkow shares the method he developed to dramatically reduce incidents and build the bottom line in all high-consequence industries.

Making Safety Happen modules address the key causes of skyrocketing accident rates and insurance and litigation costs: failure to strategically build a high performing safety culture. The course provides participants with 20 hands-on tools to download and implement in their companies.

Content draws on the insights and experiences Fielkow presents during his popular keynotes and seminars. Participants learn to:

Establish safety as a corporate value; Decipher when good can be bad: identify and eliminate safety dysfunctions; Engage your front-line team in your safety mission; Create a just culture and ensure accountability for safe outcomes; Apply the power of process; and Utilize the right metrics: capture the leading indicator and practice prevention

With today's travel and budget constraints, the six-module course, priced at only $897, is a cost-effective alternative to off-site seminars and costly consulting engagements. At no additional cost, participants enjoy live monthly consulting with Fielkow and other enrollees. Through September 30, participants receive 20% off with Code MSH20Off.

Says Fielkow, "An investment in safety is an investment in your bottom line. It focuses on the variables you can control and allows you to gain a tremendous competitive advantage." That approach has yielded game-changing results for businesses in logistics, aerospace, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, heath care and other industries. While Fielkow has a transportation background, the principles and practices apply to leading people safely in any business or industry. Insurance companies and consultants frequently engage Fielkow to speak to their clients to help them better manage risk.

NASA astronaut Nicole Stott (ret.) says that of all the training, leadership, and safety training she has attended, "Brian's beats them all."

Brian Fielkow, seasoned business leader who began his career practicing corporate law, is a recipient of the National Safety Council Distinguished Service to Safety Award. As owner and CEO of Jetco Delivery, he established a safety culture that contributed to the carrier's unprecedented growth. After selling the company to Montreal based The GTI Group in 2019, Fielkow assumed leadership of GTI's North American safety operations and remains Jetco's CEO. He welcomes your contact at [email protected]

